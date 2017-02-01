Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Night Shift compared to f.lux (justgetflux.com)
I think Apple may have deliberately chosen to go for a less severe difference in colors, so as to get more people onboard the general idea of colors shifting through the day, at first. Expect it to evolve in a future macOS/iOS (hopefully along with the introduction of a true dark mode.)

f.lux, while more effective, may be off-putting to most people. The medicinal orangeness was bit sickening to me when I first tried f.lux, to the point that I didn't want to use it, though I warmed up to it later.

This. Most of my friends are like "wtf is your screen so yellow" like every time. I thought Night Shift on iOS will change that but nope. I guess it takes time.

One important advantage with Night Shift is that it doesn't mess up YouTube videos. I get weird artefacts with f.lux when watching videos, and overall Night Shift seems to perform slightly better as well. I'm sad for f.lux but for now I stopped using it.

This seems like a bug. I've been using f.lux for years across multiple home and work computers and never had a problem with YouTube videos.

It occurs on machines with Intel integrated video only in my experience. Does it on my 2011 MBA and 2016 touchbarMBP, but not my 2012 rMBP. It's well documented here:

https://forum.justgetflux.com/topic/58/strange-colors-blue-f...

F.lux team claims that's an Apple bug. If it's true, Apple doesn't have reasons to fix it.

I always use gfxcard status to force machines into integrated only mode and I've still never encountered that issue.

I have artifact issues with f.lux whenever I'm watching videos in full screen mode. It seems that anything "white" coloured becomes fluorescent. Making the nav / time bar pop up with my mouse seems to make this all disappear. This is on a 2014 MacBook Air running the 2nd latest version of OS X.

I have had the same bug for about a year.

Interesting. Is it a subtle effect? Maybe I just haven't noticed it before.

Not really. These artifacts are very bright white coloured. It's almost as if F.lux can't deal with certain shades of white and forgets them.

F.lux doesn't "deal" with anything, it just takes your existing ICC/ICM file, alters it, and resets your GPU's LUT with it.

I've had the same issue with an Intel GPU'ed MBPR 13" (ie, no Radeon or Nvidia GPU also), and it rarely happened in OSX, but only during certain HW accelerated overlays (such as YUV acceleration in videos, or OpenGL programs doing sufficiently interesting things).

I don't think F.lux has the bug, but OSX's rendering pipeline does. I had similar issues with color profiles I generated myself that noticeably differed from the screen itself (Apple has yet to produce an actually fucking accurate-to-sRGB screen, I don't care how many Photoshop jockeys praise their lord and savior, St. Jobs).

So, yeah. In other news, my MBPr runs Windows 10 and I'm never going back; and I've also never seen the bug here.

The side effect is: F.lux's Windows version is not feature complete with OSX's, and noticeably redshifts at different times than OSX does depending on what settings you prefer.


I've got the same problem. It disappears if any UI element other than the video is visible; this includes even UI elements inside the video itself.

But I usually just leave my mouse over the Mac menu bar.

I remember having this problem, but I don't remember getting it anymore now. Try updating your flux? It doesn't update by itself apparently.

Sort of on-topic, I've been using Redshift <https://github.com/jonls/redshift> for years and love it (both windows and linux).

I've used both f.lux and redshift over the years. f.lux worked really well on the mac at work, but I had problems with it on my linux machines. Was using redshift till a few days ago. I recently switched to the "Night Light" that Gnome added as that also works on Wayland (I think f.lux/redshift don't support wayland yet)

[1] https://www.gnome.org/news/2017/03/gnome-3-24-released/

Recently switched to Linux as my daily driver due to Apple's lack of decent hardware release. RedShift was a lifesaver. For some reason 'vidmode' works better for me than 'xrandr'.

also works on mac btw

If you use and love f.lux, consider donating!

https://justgetflux.com/promo/paypal.html?ab=8-planet5

I've used f.lux for years and I really like it, as I have noticed my sleep patterns have improved during that time.

However, I do think that the transition is sometimes really too quick. I can be working away, deep in 'flow' and I will alarmingly perceive the screen going darker/changing a couple of times over the evening. It almost feel like I am passing out or getting a precursor to a migraine sometimes, with the change, which is quite jarring.

The other thing is the constant annoying notifications of "You are going to be awake in 'x' hours". Well, actually, no - If I am up and coding until 2am, then chances of me being awake at 6am when you expect me to is just not on.

I also wish they would have an 'emergency awake' function, so that when I jump on to the keyboard to fix a server outage at 5am after many hours away sleeping, that it would immediately go to full brightness there and then, rather than wait until 0630 as per normal. If I am active at that time after a long break, I am NOT going back to sleep and I have to have full illumination of all those red signals on my server dashboard! :)

I'm not sure which OS you're on, or how old a version, but on MacOS it should be on slow transition by default, and I'm not really sure of the details on "fast transition".

On Windows it actually has a more verbose option saying to transition over 60 minutes. I'm wondering if that's the default, not-Fast-transitions on MacOS?

Ok, Thanks, I just checked the preferences, and I noticed that 'fast transitions' was check ON, which is probably what is happening. I will test it out over the next few days and see how it goes - though I just got the update notification for 10.12.4 with Night Shift (I am currently on 10.12.3) so I am torn between trying that out instead.

you're not crazy. for certain versions of osx, it's "just broken". i've seen it with my own eyes, and personally flux has only worked for me very well recently (like in the past 6 months).

i advise you tell the developer!

there is a setting in the menu bar:

Disable:

> For an hour

> Until Sunrise

> For current app

Thanks - yeah that is normally what I do, but sometimes in the rush I just want to start opening up diagnostic apps and don't really realise until a bit later when I find myself squinting and straining my eyes to read a really dark screen in (what is now) a brightly lit room.

It would be nice if f-lux could detect that there is activity after many hours away, and the ambient light in the room is quite high, so let's go "throttles to the firewall" automatically and set the screen back to daylight mode to commence the work day earlier than normal.

I definitely wish there was a keyboard shortcut for this. Especially since I constantly have to turn f.lux on and off because it's not compatible with full-screen YouTube/Vimeo/etc.

Gnome also has a similar feature now, night light

http://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2017/02/gnome-night-light-blue-li...

It's a good enough argument for a current user like me to keep using it, but I don't know if the benefit is tangible enough for most people (or me on a new system someday) to seek out an alternative to Night Shift.

Makes me wonder if the placebo effect would come into play here as well.

I'm going to try using both in turn on alternate days, and see if there's any difference (to my personal wellness).

As I have my daytime f.lux setting at 5500k, I don't plan to change over. I prefer to have the blue light reduced slightly all the time

They are both terrible compared to Quicksilver's little brother, Nocturne. Nocturne can turn a Mac full red monochrome. Coming from the military, it's amazing.

I remember doing this with f.lux back in the day. Unless they've removed it from the options?

There is a Darkroom mode that is red-on-black.

My life doesn't necessarily fit into a sunrise-sundown bracketed timeframe. I regularly need to postpone dimming until later in the evening, and then return to full color brightness before dawn. F.lux refuses to do this. Night Shift (at least on iOS) does.

You can easily return to full color brightness before dawn with f.lux simple hit the Disable Until Sunrise button.

Somewhat related - any physical filters for backlit eInk readers? The leds on my kindle paperwhite are pretty blue

That's not a bad idea. The newest kobo reader actually has red LEDs (I assume) to fade to red at night: https://us.kobobooks.com/products/kobo-aura-one

Hopefully amazon copies that feature for their next one.

Navy ship's were using a lot of cut sheet thick red plastic for computer screens on the bridge.

Are the charts for Night Shift on MacOS? The dataset provided at the very bottom is for the iPad Pro...

