> This is an experimental technology
> Because this technology's specification has not stabilized, check the compatibility table for usage in various browsers. Also note that the syntax and behavior of an experimental technology is subject to change in future versions of browsers as the specification changes.
Which makes me wonder about backwards-compatibility-handling etc.
[0] https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/di...
That being said, at least Dialog is part of both the WHATWG HTML5 "Living Standard" (a fancy name for snapshot), and the W3C HTML 5.1 Recommendation, making it approved and finalized by both the practical body of rapidly-evolving browser makers and the political body that historically set web standards. In contrast, Service Workers are still a draft, despite having been pushed for years, and its predecessor technologies having largely been deprecated.
In other words, this is quite normal in the world of the Web Platform today, for better and for worse.
[1] https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Service_Wor...
Let me explain the /s:
alert/prompt/confirm have one very huge advantage: they're native. Which means: screenreaders, tab, escape and everything I expect from the OS are working consistently across sites.
Now people will have to implement the wheel all over again - everyone will do it a bit different, 90% won't give a sh.t if tab works and 99% won't care if Esc works. It will be the fake-scrollbar-styling once again.
Stop messing around and replacing OS-native stuff with lowest-grade JS bullsh.t. Thanks!
[0] https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/di...
