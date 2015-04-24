Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The House just voted to wipe out the FCC’s landmark Internet privacy protections (washingtonpost.com)
33 points by blazingfrog2 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





As someone who grew up during the early days of the internet I don't know of any other way to describe this than utterly depressing.

The internet was supposed to be this bastion of knowledge, information and free exchange of ideas. Now it's just heading towards another avenue for large-organizations monetize the individual.

reply


...he posted, on Hacker News, a bastion of knowledge and information.

reply


It's a bit disappointing to see that aside from a few abstained votes, everybody just chose to vote along party lines. Do these people just rubber stamp a bill because there's a D or an R next to it?

reply


Yes, and it's been getting worse. See the charts here: http://www.realclearscience.com/journal_club/2015/04/24/poli...

reply


Before we jump in a shock and talk about the TFW political disaster there is happening in DC now, I want to ask a question:

Is there a simple guide or steps that I can follow to make myself anonymous? I know there is TOR and VPNs, how can we/average Joe about it?

reply


What about COPPA?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children%27s_Online_Privacy_Pr...

reply


I wonder if this has any consequences for the US EU Privacy Shield agreement.

reply


Time to start paying the VPN tax.

reply


until they start throttling encrypted traffic systematically

reply


given the fact that deep packet inspection is real, to what extent will this actually help?

reply


Does anyone have suggestions on staying private that my mom could easily follow?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: