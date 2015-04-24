The internet was supposed to be this bastion of knowledge, information and free exchange of ideas. Now it's just heading towards another avenue for large-organizations monetize the individual.
reply
Is there a simple guide or steps that I can follow to make myself anonymous? I know there is TOR and VPNs, how can we/average Joe about it?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children%27s_Online_Privacy_Pr...
The internet was supposed to be this bastion of knowledge, information and free exchange of ideas. Now it's just heading towards another avenue for large-organizations monetize the individual.
reply