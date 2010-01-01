Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
About the security content of iOS 10.3 (apple.com)
28 points by pdog 1 hour ago | 2 comments





This is pretty terrifying. So many "arbitrary code execution with root privileges" exploits! They may be fixed, but how many more are still only known to malicious third parties?

And without even needing to install anything! "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution."

I can't recall so many (80?) security fixes in a recent iOS update. A malicious font, audio file, image file or website can cause arbitrary execution.

What happens if your device is already infected? Does the update process replace all OS files or could an infected device still contain malware after upgrade to 10.3?

Are there tools or apps that can report system level logs, e.g. could iOS 10.3 detect and report if known-malicious files are present on a device?

