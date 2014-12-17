"Can we cause outrage with this? Nope? Ok, discard this dude, find someone who supports our hypothesis so we get more page views"
Remember, the media are not in the business of keeping the public informed, they're first and foremost interested in putting bread on their own tables, like any other business out there. They like having a job, and these days, given how high our tolerance for absurdity has become, their job requires they come up with the most dramatic and outrageous content they can in order to keep people hooked.
It used to be that people would have to buy a whole issue or subscription to a publication. So you'd choose based on the overall reputation of the publication. So that's what the media maximized.
Now, on the Internet, people consume articles for free from many sites based on links. They don't care (and often don't know) anything about the reputation of the publication they're reading. And sites get paid based on views (through ads served). So now the sites are optimizing for getting people to read this article, without much concern about the overall image of the site, which most people won't know anyway.
It's an obvious, huge, and very impactful change in incentives for media people.
The fact is that tabloid, clickbait style of journalism has been going on for decades and was popularised by Rupert Murdoch first in the Australia then UK then the US. What we see on many online websites are merely digital versions of The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph etc which were all very popular news publications.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yellow_journalism
https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/12/17/the-toxoplasma-of-rage...
Remember, the media are not in the business of keeping the public informed, they're first and foremost interested in putting bread on their own tables, like any other business out there
Short circuit logic, here you conflate things to make it disregard the first statement and push your own agenda.
1. A media business is not necessarily the same as a news business.
2. Either way both a media business and a news business are in the business of creating and selling stories.
3. Both a media business and a news business can have objectives of both selling stories that inform the public and sell junk to the public.
4. Stating like any other business doesn't serve any credibility to your argument, rather you're trying to slant a profit motive as evil. Would non-profits providing news services be the only good people in your head?
They like having a job, and these days, given how high our tolerance for absurdity has become, their job requires they come up with the most dramatic and outrageous content they can in order to keep people hooked.
Because they like jobs therefore they must be willing to take the low road to whatever they can to earn the duckets those jobs? So they create sensationalized and dramatized results, to use generalities to gloss over nuanced matters?
Kind of like this post here?
Good job.
Everyone's in the business of selling stories. You tried to sell yours but I'm not buying it.
The "media" is not some cabal of shadowy figures engaged in a conspiracy to trick the public and control the narrative. In fact they are a collection of thousands of organisations across the political spectrum in every country of the world. Some are one person blogs, others are multinational entities and others are state owned. And they all make money in vastly different ways.
This guy is not interesting specifically to Inc. Magazine not to the media at large. All you are doing is showing your own bias and paranoia by criticising a straw man situation you invented in your head. I am sure much of the media would love to interview this guy.
This is a factually baseless statement that you invented and then decided to make an entire point around. The media is not a cohesive entity. It's the equivalent of saying "all people are murderers".
"The real problems are things like unanimous votes at Venture Capital firms. There is always someone who “can’t get comfortable” with the Black guy’s deal. It’s grey, and blurred, and subtle, and can always be substantiated by some facts."
And the rest of the paragraph is:
"And though this type of discrimination exists, it certainly does not leave Black entrepreneurs completely under funded and out in the cold. For example, Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the country — outpacing all other startups by six times the national average. This is significant, yet woefully under reported."
So the thing people want to highlight in his article are the only two sentences which fit the narrative he's trying to counter. SMH...
http://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/marchaprilmay-2017/the...
Over the same period, tens of thousands of black-owned retail establishments and local service companies also have disappeared, having gone out of business or been acquired by larger companies. Reflecting these developments, working-age black Americans have become far less likely to be their own boss than in the 1990s. The per capita number of black employers, for example, declined by some 12 percent just between 1997 and 2014.
EDIT: After rereading, I realize my comment is NOT similar to the parent, actually contrary to it. I'm gonna leave it though because the Washington Monthly article actually is really good!
I think overall you missed his entire point, which is basically that it is at best disingenuous to categorize every black person in America as having lived a life of struggle and hardship and at worst racist. His being an entrepreneur is certainly exceptional but his upbringing really isn't. Yet the publication in question basically made the decision that his "blackness" wasn't good material because it didn't contain that element of struggle. That's fine from a narrative perspective I guess but I think he is certainly within his rights to be offended by it.
http://datacenter.kidscount.org/data/tables/107-children-in-...
And it says:
"In this definition, single-parent families may include cohabiting couples ..."
So it may not be quite that bad - co-habiting couples sharing children are not a particular risk setup even if they are not married. Where I live - north Europe - they are entirely normal.
But what is the proportion of kids, and black kids, actually living with just one parent in the US?
And yet, the fact is that among those 75% of blacks who aren't poor, a much higher ratio of them as compared with whites (even poorer whites) will fall victim to a great many life-impacting negatives, from poorer quality of treatment by medical professionals to discrimination in finance. The difference is definitely related to racism.
Also, his anecdote certainly isn't typical for poor folks or black folks, and especially not poor black folks. Overall he has a decent point regarding the "poor, racism beaten" stereotype, but it's not very well argued, in my view.
Hillary made strategic missteps, I don't think that portraying Blacks as victims was one of them.
Your point may be that the Democrats have played this game too long and turned off working-class whites, creating an opening for a populist, politically incorrect Republican who only has to agree to keep his hands off of Social Security and Medicare and he's "liberal enough." I think there's some truth to that.
http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/20/politics/donald-trump-african-...
lol no. But as you are pointing to a CNN article it makes sense you would think that, if thats where you were getting your news. They were trying to influence the election just as much anyone (aka the Russians), but apparently that doesn't bother anyone.
Independent source - AP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-jasg-_E5M
> In fact, nearly 75% of Blacks are not poor.
~75% of African Americans live above the poverty line, however ~45% of young African American children live below the poverty line.
Also African Americans are the largest ethnic group living in poverty.
Poor in this case is defined as $22,314 for a family of four. Where do the numbers go if you raise that to $37,000 for a family of four, which is still arguably not a lot of money.
While I understand the basis of the authors argument, I did find that 75% statistic to be misleading.
People spend decades fighting discrimination based on race. But, in the end, their focus on race makes it a defining characteristic.
We try and fix one imbalance, and end up just shifting it around. Still I guess we're better off today than in the 1960's.
Anyway if he had any intellectual integrity he wouldn't have accepted in the first place. But he gets a bit of a publicity for playing the victim card so that's something.
