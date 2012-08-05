Hacker News
Alabama House bill would require Internet porn filters [on cellphones]
(
abc3340.com
)
26 points
by
coreyp_1
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
11 comments
|
favorite
sbov
2 minutes ago
They need to attack this at the root source. Make it illegal to sell a camera without a pornography filter.
reply
castis
4 minutes ago
I bet all my money that Representative Jack Williams of Alabama has the nastiest porn collection of anyone you've ever met.
reply
_ph_
4 minutes ago
Either pay $20 to get the filter removed... or just ask a teenager to do it for you :)
reply
Operyl
4 minutes ago
And who's going to be paying for this exactly? Yeah ...
reply
norea-armozel
8 minutes ago
What is it with people in the US and pornography in general? I've never been able to wrap my head around it and I was born and raised here in the US.
reply
openasocket
5 minutes ago
To be fair, it's not just us Americans. I believe the UK has a universal opt-out pornography filter. Somewhat less savory comparisons are to some of the autocratic middle eastern nations.
reply
itake
0 minutes ago
they also have explicitly banned certain sexual acts like spanking [0].
[0]
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/a-long-list-of-sex-act...
reply
vinay427
4 minutes ago
I had never heard of a filter (at the government or ISP level) until now. Regardless of how Americans tend to treat the subject, they have in the past valued freedom of information on the matter.
reply
js2
2 minutes ago
"Still Puritan After All These Years" -
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/08/05/opinion/sunday/are-america...
reply
fnordfnordfnord
3 minutes ago
I don't know. We're not alone though, the UK is further down this road than we are.
reply
atom-morgan
6 minutes ago
Hey, at least you can watch a girl sit on a guy's face in the US.
reply
