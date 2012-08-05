Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Alabama House bill would require Internet porn filters [on cellphones] (abc3340.com)
26 points by coreyp_1 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





They need to attack this at the root source. Make it illegal to sell a camera without a pornography filter.

reply


I bet all my money that Representative Jack Williams of Alabama has the nastiest porn collection of anyone you've ever met.

reply


Either pay $20 to get the filter removed... or just ask a teenager to do it for you :)

reply


And who's going to be paying for this exactly? Yeah ...

reply


What is it with people in the US and pornography in general? I've never been able to wrap my head around it and I was born and raised here in the US.

reply


To be fair, it's not just us Americans. I believe the UK has a universal opt-out pornography filter. Somewhat less savory comparisons are to some of the autocratic middle eastern nations.

reply


they also have explicitly banned certain sexual acts like spanking [0].

[0] https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/a-long-list-of-sex-act...

reply


I had never heard of a filter (at the government or ISP level) until now. Regardless of how Americans tend to treat the subject, they have in the past valued freedom of information on the matter.

reply


"Still Puritan After All These Years" - http://www.nytimes.com/2012/08/05/opinion/sunday/are-america...

reply


I don't know. We're not alone though, the UK is further down this road than we are.

reply


Hey, at least you can watch a girl sit on a guy's face in the US.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: