Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How do you make money from your side projects?
55 points by jmstfv 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 39 comments | favorite
Sure enough, not all side projects are meant to make money. But among those that do, what is your business model?





Google Adsense + organic (non-paid) traffic == "passive" money.

Not an insane amount of money, of course, but enough that you can consider the project successful if you're getting a solid amount of views.

My largest project, http://sleepyti.me, gets about 1.5 million unique views per month. The revenue Google Adsense brings in is not nearly enough support myself, but it's enough to make the effort feel solidly "worth it" in terms of development time and hosting costs (which are very low at this point).

How (or if) you should be monetizing depends on the nature of your side project. If your "side project" is a business -- say, designing WordPress themes -- then you should sell your product! If it's something that gets 50 views per month, maybe it's not the best candidate for monetization (and is instead a portfolio/resume builder). Either way, gaining experience building things is almost always a good thing.

reply


Sorry, but I don't see any ads displayed. Am I missing something?

reply


Was going to ask the same thing...until I remembered I had ad-blocker enabled.

reply


Ad is throwing an error in console. OP should check it out

reply


Check the console. The Google script throws an error related to availableWidth=0.

reply


Wow, that is so cool! I remember using sleepyti.me in university to get decent sleep and found it pretty helpful.

reply


That's great to hear :)

reply


How did you get traffic?

reply


Originally, Facebook likes/shares (that displayed on news feeds), and -- believe it or not -- StumbleUpon. I put the Facebook button on the page, but the StumbleUpon wildfire was done by a user.

From there, growth was organic/"viral," in that people shared it amongst themselves. I've also had some traditional media (NYTimes, Toronto Star, etc.) cover the site, but that was after traffic was already pretty high.

reply


Would you mind commenting on my site?

http://sudokuisland.com

I tried social shares but they resulted in virtually nil traffic. There is the top right Like and Tweet buttons, and an option to share after you complete a puzzle.

After 4 years I get <10k views per month, and only rank high for "sudoku with pencil marks" searches.

I think it's clear that my site isn't viral material, but honestly I'm not too sure how yours works in that regard either!

Why did you end up removing the social share buttons?

Thanks.

reply


I always find the virality aspects of software/website very interesting.

Looking at your website, there's nothing that suggest anything out of he ordinary.

Yet, you've reached a lot of audience through sheer luck.

What year did the share happen and how long did it take?

reply


Currently a student in college and I'm working on https://www.60secondseveryday.com, the fastest way of daily journaling.

I charge a subscription fee - either $5.99 or $9.99 a month. One of the hardest things for me to learn is that as developers, we tend to price things too low and don't really value our work enough.

60 Seconds Everyday is currently trending on Product Hunt too!

reply


cool idea. how has the response been? i've had ideas for similar micro projects for personal workflow and task management but haven't pulled the trigger.

reply


I am partial to the business model of asking people to pay me for my services or for things that I've made.

My latest side project is https://www.smsinbox.net, which provides a drop-in chat interface for Twilio apps. It's targeted at developers who use Twilio in their apps, and want to easily expose a two-way messaging interface to their users. It doesn't make a ton of money right now, but definitely covers costs.

reply


I sell productivity tools - Chrome Extensions and a SaaS - that solve my own problems in a niche. All of them run subscriptions with varying kinds of free/trial access, depending on the audience and the cost to me.

If you're curious on the details, I wrote a post recently about getting to $100/month with them: https://www.simonmweber.com/2017/01/09/side-project-income-2....

reply


I have been reading this site for a bit; there's a lot of good info here: https://www.indiehackers.com/businesses

reply


Indeed, IndieHackers is a great place for this kind of information. I just did an interview there[1] for the desktop app I'm working on called Insomnia.

Insomnia[2] started as a small side-project to help software developers communicate with REST APIs. It gradually got more and more popular – to the point where I left my job to pursue it full-time. The business model is fairly simple, with an add-on subscription model to access cloud sync and team features, but it's worked well so far! I've been full-time for 8 months and made $800 last month.

I'd be happy to answer any questions if you have any.

[1]: https://www.indiehackers.com/businesses/insomnia

[2]: https://insomnia.rest

reply


About 18 months ago, I launched https://techeventsnetwork.com/cities

It aggregates tech events (mostly meetups, conferences, workshops, etc) across ~50 US cities and tweets them out and broadcasts a weekly mailing list. Hashtags, time of day of messages, including/filtering submissions, etc are driven by some simple machine learning. It's grown from basically nothing to ~13M+ impressions last year and is on track to generate ~30M this year.

The business model is affiliate links to the conferences and workshops. It turns out when you find 5-10k tech people in a given geography who are trying to improve their skills and network, event organizers come to you.

I do not include jobs, job fairs, etc though I know that would make more.

reply


Interesting that you steer clear of the Bay Area, NYC, and Boston. Do you think being more aggressive would substantially grow the business? (At a potential cost of taking more time than you have available.)

reply


Also, I don't clear things with Meetup organizers before including their events. The system finds, classifies, and includes them itself anyway.

But I have gotten exactly one complaint from an organizer who ended up with 2x the expected attendees. Many other organizers have written thank you notes and spread the word.

reply


make one for montreal :O

reply


I made https://comments.network/ to integrate HN comments into your static page. If it takes off I hope to get money either through subscriptions or from advertising (it is clearly explained there). So far a couple of sites used it that got into the front-page and it handles them a lot better than expected, so there's a really low cost associated to it.

reply


I tried an Amazon affiliate link (similar to https://kenrockwell.com) on my blog (https://frdmtoplay.com). 6000 views over 4 months has lead to 2 two conversions for $12. For my level of traffic that's better than ads, but still not covering hosting costs.

reply


For me, side projects are about cash, not fun. I try to find contract jobs that look easy, bid really high knowing I won't get the vast majority of them, and do a good job for the people who actually hire me.

reply


Any suggestions on how you find contract jobs?

[I write C, C++, do algorithm development, and also automation -- anything from embedded firmware to large optimized math for HPC, to even the (non-UI side of) mobile apps. I've done some amount of contract work in the past but am in the middle of a long (and annoying) dry spell and looking for new sources.]

reply


I recently started https://uncover.cc, an aggregator to help you stay on-top of new releases from your favourite authors.

To monetize it, I use Amazon affiliate links. When Uncover tells you about new books, it presents links to buy those books on Amazon, for which I earn a commission.

So far, it has not been a huge moneymaker; I have made exactly $2.10 USD.

Still, if it can make ~$10 a month, it covers its cost, which is good enough for me.

reply


I mine social media data and in turn, find over/under reactions in the stock market and employ an options based trading strategy on it.

reply


I sell a Unity plugin that lets people navigate mobile VR using walking-in-place: https://www.assetstore.unity3d.com/en/#!/content/60450

Not a huge money maker (>300 copies sold) but I also filed a patent on it in 2015, so hopefully a larger VR company will see our locomotion technique as an essential step (no pun) to bring VR to the masses, since it reduces cybersickness.

reply


Webshop with 1 product, just went into the newspaper today ( quite pleased about this)

Getting projects from personal connections is pretty easy ( eg websites, shops, ... ), got some money on a webapp ( not much though) and hosting off course.

reply


https://jsonip.com serves something north of 10 million requests a day last time I checked. It's a free service I've run for years. I'm open to suggestions.

reply


1) I write side project.

2) I put side project technologies on my resume.

3) I put side project link on my resume.

4) I put my resume on LinkedIn.

5) I get a raise during my next performance review (or next job)

I write side projects when I want to try a new technology in order to integrate it into my flow. I don't make money from putting a couple of JS libraries and generating an automatic ping pong game from Bitcoin transactions (https://writecodeeveryday.github.io/projects/bitpong/) but I do get the experience on Websockets for clients.

reply


Nothing beats a little LinkedIn profile polishing when it comes to passive salary renegotiation.

reply


> passive salary renegotiation

Is that what we call it now? I always called it "emoragequitting". Basically when stress + work > current_paycheck and you decide to shop around.

reply


so, like, you let the "notify your contacts of your profile change" on? that makes sense, even if it's pretty brazen

reply


Doesn't matter either way, the skills that I gained are mine and anyone needing those skills will be paying for them.

reply


Sales through the macOS App Store.

reply


I built a SaaS product that makes decent passive income ($3500~/month) and continues to grow.

I'm working on a second SaaS product at the moment.

reply


Able to give any context of what the SaaS product is, industries it targets, average monthly user revenue or even how long you've been running it?

reply


How much time do you spend on maintenance/customer support/upkeep for your first SaaS every week?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: