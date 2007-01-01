Hacker News
Apple should pull the plug on the iPhone (2007)
(
marketwatch.com
)
1 point
by
QUFB
8 minutes ago
draw_down
2 minutes ago
> It's the loyalists who keep promoting this device as if it is going to be anything other than another phone in a crowded market.
Fanboys, cult of Apple, blah blah.
