|Project to combine graphdb and machine learning
1 point by ankurayadav 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I want to make a project that acts as a framework for combining graphdb and machine learning and makes it easier for users to just design a system using them with pluggable component.
I have tried to document idea here https://github.com/ArBrain/abrain
I think it will be very beneficial to the project if some experts can validate the idea and you guys can give some guidance.
