Project to combine graphdb and machine learning
I want to make a project that acts as a framework for combining graphdb and machine learning and makes it easier for users to just design a system using them with pluggable component. I have tried to document idea here https://github.com/ArBrain/abrain

I think it will be very beneficial to the project if some experts can validate the idea and you guys can give some guidance.






