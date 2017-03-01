reply
- Ubuntu on my desktop and laptop
- CyanogenMod on Android [0]
- VPN to a non-14 eyes country [1]
- uBlock Origin, PrivacyBadger, Disconnect
- Null-routed most CDNs (e.g. Google APIs)
- Gaff tape over device's cameras if I couldn't physically disable them
Now obviously those measures go far beyond protecting you from just ISPs, but it was designed to take into consideration every method ISPs, big tech (Google, Facebook), and governments could track you.
No affiliation, just a happy customer.
If you feel you can trust a datacenter, the most trustworthy approach would be running your own OpenVPN instance in another country.
Although if you don't want to go through the hassle and do decide to put some amount of trust in a VPN service, I have found That One Privacy Site [0] to be a great resource for researching VPNs.
