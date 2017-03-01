Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
VPNs won't save save you from Congress' internet privacy giveaway (wired.com)
20 points by nsnick 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Headline is a bit misleading. While there are other factors and concerns in choosing and using a VPN, using one will absolutely save you from your ISP snooping on your web activity.

reply


What is the HN community going to do to protect their privacy from ISPs? VPNs? Tor? Disconnect? Looking for thoughts and ideas.

reply


This article is about rescinding a set of rules that hasn't even taken effect yet. Almost nothing will have changed as a matter of practice. Some fence sitting providers may decide it's okay to sell your information now, and it may be harder to get these rules in place in the future.

reply


My privacy setup for a while (which I have relaxed somewhat) included:

- Ubuntu on my desktop and laptop

- CyanogenMod on Android [0]

- VPN to a non-14 eyes country [1]

- uBlock Origin, PrivacyBadger, Disconnect

- Null-routed most CDNs (e.g. Google APIs)

- Gaff tape over device's cameras if I couldn't physically disable them

Now obviously those measures go far beyond protecting you from just ISPs, but it was designed to take into consideration every method ISPs, big tech (Google, Facebook), and governments could track you.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CyanogenMod [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UKUSA_Agreement

reply


I recently purchased a subscription to NordVPN in light of this new legislation. They claim not to keep any logs, and I've found their servers to be quick with low latency. A speed-test right now shows 41mb/sec down and 15ms ping. They also don't throttle specific kinds of traffic, like torrents.

No affiliation, just a happy customer.

reply


"6. Yes, we allow P2P traffic. We have optimized a number of our servers specifically for file-sharing; ensuring other servers, which are meant for streaming and other purposes, have uninterrupted speeds. In any case, we do not engage in bandwidth throttling for P2P users."

- https://torrentfreak.com/vpn-services-anonymous-review-2017-...

reply


I'm looking to drop a pfsense router in front of my network so I don't have to deal with VPN on a per-device level. Other than that, selecting a top tier VPN is also on my to-do list. HN recommendations for VPNs would be helpful here!

reply


I spent a lot of time researching VPNs and trying to find one I felt like I could trust. Unfortunately, if you're being truly paranoid (which I feel everyone whose considering a VPN should be) there's nobody out there you can trust.

If you feel you can trust a datacenter, the most trustworthy approach would be running your own OpenVPN instance in another country.

Although if you don't want to go through the hassle and do decide to put some amount of trust in a VPN service, I have found That One Privacy Site [0] to be a great resource for researching VPNs.

[0] https://thatoneprivacysite.net/vpn-section/

reply


Private Internet Access is supposed to be one of the better ones that doesn't save logs. I've had it on a machine for months and it hasn't ever disconnected. YMMV.

reply


getcloak.com is the Dropbox of VPNs. The most polished service out there.

reply


One way to access the article without getting blocked by their adblock blocker is to wait for the page to load, press <F12>, go to the debugger (in Chromium, it's the tab called "Sources") and stop JavaScript (a pause button). Then you can scroll down safely and read it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: