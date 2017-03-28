Out of curiosity, how do other employed developers allocate time to study this stuff? Immediately after graduating from college I could spend 4-8 hours a day most days of the week reviewing algorithms and solving problems without issues. Now, after a full day of coding at work, going to the gym, coming home to prepare dinner and run other errands, I'm physically and mentally drained. I might spend an hour or two before bedtime trying to study this stuff (since I completely forgot it since I last did technical interviews 1+ years ago) but progress is slow. Of course there are weekends, but that's usually the only time I get to relax and go outside to see the sun. I now understand why it takes 6+ months for working professionals to find new jobs.
For example this text:
>In the case accessing an element within an array or hash, it takes 1 operation to perform. Thus, we can describe the complexity as O(1) for this code example. This is about as good as it gets for algorithm complexity. Of course, while O(1) runtime code is quite fast, it may often come at the expense of storage.
It's clearer to say that O(1) means constant time access in relation to input size. The "1" doesn't mean one operation. The alternative explanations you wrote are actually misleading.
