|Ask HN: Does it matter which deep learning framework I use?
13 points by canterburry 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite
|On one hand I fully understand there are differences in language and specific features available depending on framework out there.
On the other hand, if a framework "correctly" implements the underlying statistical theory/principals of deep learning, shouldn't I get the same results regardless of whichever framework I use?
If not, how would I know which framework produces "more correct" interpretations of the underlying data?
I started off using Caffe/Torch and currently use mostly Keras for most of my deep learning related experiments. With a more base level framework, I actually could tinker with different moving components to understand why they are used as they are, while with a higher level abstraction, I can concentrate on the problem at hand, knowing that most basic abstractions (or building blocks) are well developed already and have more or less been battle tested by people far smarter than me.
And of course, when it comes to pure speed numbers and architecture for scaling/deployment, these frameworks do vary among themselves: https://github.com/zer0n/deepframeworks/blob/master/README.m...
