Ask HN: Does it matter which deep learning framework I use?
13 points by canterburry 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite
On one hand I fully understand there are differences in language and specific features available depending on framework out there.

On the other hand, if a framework "correctly" implements the underlying statistical theory/principals of deep learning, shouldn't I get the same results regardless of whichever framework I use?

If not, how would I know which framework produces "more correct" interpretations of the underlying data?






As with most programming questions, the answer is a combination of yes and no, and that depends on the level of abstraction provided by the framework.

I started off using Caffe/Torch and currently use mostly Keras for most of my deep learning related experiments. With a more base level framework, I actually could tinker with different moving components to understand why they are used as they are, while with a higher level abstraction, I can concentrate on the problem at hand, knowing that most basic abstractions (or building blocks) are well developed already and have more or less been battle tested by people far smarter than me.

And of course, when it comes to pure speed numbers and architecture for scaling/deployment, these frameworks do vary among themselves: https://github.com/zer0n/deepframeworks/blob/master/README.m...

reply


It all depends on what your goals are. If you just want to train a neural network on a dataset you have and you aren't all that interested in going into the details of how the NN works or is trained, Keras is fine. It has a nice high-level interface and the backend is either in Theano or Tensorflow (your choice).

If your problem is more complicated and you want to use some unique architecture, you'll have to use one of the more low-level frameworks. I would recommend Tensorflow just on the basis of its popularity (you're more likely to find people who have run into the some problems as you). But Theano, Torch, and MXNet are probably pretty much equivalent in terms of speed and ease of use. I hear Caffe has a steeper learning curve.

If you're really doing something fancy, then you'll have to look into more detail. Torch and MXNet have the advantage that you can adaptively change your computation graph based on the data, but you'd probably have to be pretty far into deep learning research before something like that is useful. Tensorflow Fold does something similar, but I'm not sure how well integrated it is with the rest of Tensorflow (I've never used it).

You might also take a look at this:

https://github.com/zer0n/deepframeworks

It's a little out of date now, but it'll get you started.

Some of these frameworks are more general than others (e.g., Tensorflow is more general than Keras), so you can specify architectures in some that you can't in others. But as long as you can specify the architecture in a particular framework, you'll be able to get a working model. Your choice of framework just comes down to whatever one is easiest to work with for the problem at hand.

reply


Depends on your goal. Ultimately, the three tenets are flexibility, speed and speed of development. All frameworks make tradeoffs between them. Researchers use slower (in both senses) frameworks to implement weird new ideas that require the flexibility while engineers typically use faster (in both senses) frameworks that allow them to have a performant and reliable model for production deployment.

reply


In many frameworks the low level mathematics are delegated to the installed implementation of BLAS[1] anyway, so I'd expect most of the really popular frameworks to get the same answers from that perspective. Other than that, my feeling is that if you stick to the well known / popular frameworks, you should be fine. If any one of them had a glaring deficiency, I'm pretty sure it would have been noted and widely disseminated by now.

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basic_Linear_Algebra_Subprogra...

reply


Try using keras.io that way you can have an abstraction on top of tensorflow, theano, etc

reply


It's like any framework. You probably want to choose based on popularity (which equates to Stack Overflow articles explaining common pitfalls..) and a programming language you already know.

reply




