I've spent a lot of time trying to tell people that all the stuff in Ember is there for a reason; for example, you're going to need a router, you're going to need support for controllers, etc. I still feel strongly that if your app is large and serious you are going to need that stuff.
But.
A lot of people just want to jump in and start building. React's immense popularity has shown the value in creating a view layer framework without all the extra stuff. It's great for onboarding new developers since there is less surface area to familiarize yourself with, and you can add in extra stuff (work your way towards full Ember) as you go.
It also comes with the added benefit of being able to add small components to a page without running the whole thing as an application, which is a use case Ember was not so great at before.
Overall I think it's a great announcement.
Now I'm using React and I think it's approach is much better.
The API is tiny compared to Ember and there aren't much concepts, still it accomplishes everything Ember did.
I feel bad to say this, but in the modular, library heavy, NPM based JS world of today, React (and other component frameworks like Cyclejs or hyperapp) fits just in. While Ember feels like a anachronism of the big framework days of Rails. :/
React, for me, still offers better composability. You deal in plain JS objects, pass them around, and can build really complex UIs on top of that. I also really like redux. I still use ember heavily though; I think we'll get there as well!
Fastboot, for example, was announced what, 3 years ago? The readme says it's still not ready to use:
> The bottom line is that you should not (yet) expect to install this add-on in your production app and have FastBoot work.
I find this is often true of Ember projects (like Glimmer 1), a lot of hype for something that has a lot of rough edges.
How can this possibly be considered remotely lightweight, especially compared to something like Mithril? I count at least 12 repos on your github that seem to be integral components including a dedicated CLI!
One thing people really love about Ember is that the process for going from nothing to a working app is very streamlined. Typically, this is not the case with smaller component libraries. Personally, I think there's a market for opinionated tools on this side of the simplicity spectrum.
Another aspect of this is that more complex build tools can often do better analysis of your app and move more work to build time, improving the boot and/or runtime performance of your app. For me, I'll trade a longer npm install time if it leads to a better experience for users.
That said, all of the Glimmer packages are distributed as AMD, CommonJS and JavaScript modules on npm[0], with a `module` field and everything in their package.json. While it's not as turnkey as using Ember CLI, I hope people feel empowered to experiment with whatever their favorite build tools are.
When people say "lightweight" they mean small sizes over the wire. The final size of the production/deployment code. Not the development code.
In the screencast it shows that when you deploy you just get a javascript file for your components that should be super small.
I read this every time new fw pops up. Usually those kind of claims are exceptionally exaggerated.
You may also enjoy the prerequisite turbo-stress-test app:
