Glimmer – Fast and light-weight UI components (glimmerjs.com)
As a long time (5 years full time) Ember developer, this is quite interesting to me philosophically.

I've spent a lot of time trying to tell people that all the stuff in Ember is there for a reason; for example, you're going to need a router, you're going to need support for controllers, etc. I still feel strongly that if your app is large and serious you are going to need that stuff.

But.

A lot of people just want to jump in and start building. React's immense popularity has shown the value in creating a view layer framework without all the extra stuff. It's great for onboarding new developers since there is less surface area to familiarize yourself with, and you can add in extra stuff (work your way towards full Ember) as you go.

It also comes with the added benefit of being able to add small components to a page without running the whole thing as an application, which is a use case Ember was not so great at before.

Overall I think it's a great announcement.

I used Ember for about 2 years and thought so too.

Now I'm using React and I think it's approach is much better.

The API is tiny compared to Ember and there aren't much concepts, still it accomplishes everything Ember did.

I feel bad to say this, but in the modular, library heavy, NPM based JS world of today, React (and other component frameworks like Cyclejs or hyperapp) fits just in. While Ember feels like a anachronism of the big framework days of Rails. :/

With Glimmer as a standalone library, I think ember's going in the right direction. There's been some excellent work on Fastboot and Engines in the last year or so and I really like the approach ember's team is taking with this.

React, for me, still offers better composability. You deal in plain JS objects, pass them around, and can build really complex UIs on top of that. I also really like redux. I still use ember heavily though; I think we'll get there as well!

I think Ember is really good at marketing the stuff they work on, but it is usually overhyped.

Fastboot, for example, was announced what, 3 years ago? The readme says it's still not ready to use:

> The bottom line is that you should not (yet) expect to install this add-on in your production app and have FastBoot work.

https://github.com/ember-fastboot/ember-cli-fastboot

I find this is often true of Ember projects (like Glimmer 1), a lot of hype for something that has a lot of rough edges.

That hasn't been my experience with ember in the past 1.5 years. Granted when I was first introduced to it about 3 years ago, there were many issues and I wasn't keen on using it but since then things have improved a bunch.

Nice to hear, I haven't used Ember for about 2 years now. When they started putting more effort in their CLI, this was the signal for me to jump ship and go for something more light weight.


Glimmer.js may be more your speed!

Tl;dr; Ember is often overkill for a simple app. Glimmer is a lightweight framework, similar to VueJS with tiny build sizes. Being part of the Ember ecosystem, a simple Glimmer app can grow as needed to a full Ember app. "NPM your way to Ember" was the motto they used today at EmberConf. As an Ember AND Vue fanboy, this is cool.

Glimmer is smaller and faster than React, with TypeScript supported natively. This is a game-changer for people who are looking for a lightweight rendering library that ships with great tooling support and a larger framework ecosystem behind it.

The install parameter you provide already requires yarn and the rather large ember-cli, in addition to requiring my app to be built on top of glimmer instead of with it.

How can this possibly be considered remotely lightweight, especially compared to something like Mithril? I count at least 12 repos on your github that seem to be integral components including a dedicated CLI!

A legitimate question!

One thing people really love about Ember is that the process for going from nothing to a working app is very streamlined. Typically, this is not the case with smaller component libraries. Personally, I think there's a market for opinionated tools on this side of the simplicity spectrum.

Another aspect of this is that more complex build tools can often do better analysis of your app and move more work to build time, improving the boot and/or runtime performance of your app. For me, I'll trade a longer npm install time if it leads to a better experience for users.

That said, all of the Glimmer packages are distributed as AMD, CommonJS and JavaScript modules on npm[0], with a `module` field and everything in their package.json. While it's not as turnkey as using Ember CLI, I hope people feel empowered to experiment with whatever their favorite build tools are.

[0]: https://www.npmjs.com/org/glimmer

You shouldn't be deploying a CLI into production. While I haven't looked closely at this particular system, guaranteed you are not deploying the CLI. Just using the CLI to create deployable code.

When people say "lightweight" they mean small sizes over the wire. The final size of the production/deployment code. Not the development code.

Those are only the build tools, and trust me you want a great build pipeline when dealing with Javascript these days!

In the screencast it shows that when you deploy you just get a javascript file for your components that should be super small.

Why is the size of the CLI a concern?

What I think the GP is saying, and I agree, is that the CLI makes Glimmer the center of your world and not just another library you use. MomentJS doesn't come with a CLI tool to use it. You just use it.

reply


This looks impressive and has been something the Ember community has been looking forward to for a long time, but I wonder whether Glimmer is a tool that will actually sway developers who are not already using Ember to start using it (read: choose Ember over React, Vue, Angular, etc.).

"fastest DOM rendering engines, delivering exceptional performance for initial renders as well as updates."

I read this every time new fw pops up. Usually those kind of claims are exceptionally exaggerated.

Did not find easily any live example, should be required for any "UI" library. And should be displayed on the frontpage

The API docs themselves are a Glimmer app: https://glimmerjs.com/api/. The source code is here: https://github.com/glimmerjs/glimmer-api-docs

You may also enjoy the prerequisite turbo-stress-test app:

https://glimmerjs.com/demos/uptime-boxes/

https://github.com/glimmerjs/glimmer-demos

For those that want to try it out, it looks like the released ember-cli version doesn't support it. To test it out, you can replace the first instruction on that page with: `yarn global add ember-cli@git://github.com/ember-cli/ember-cli.git`

This will do the trick:

    yarn global add ember-cli/ember-cli

Looks like its a smaller deployment (38kb) nearly as small as Preact, much smaller than Ember, and brings TypeScript support and <angle-bracket> style components to the ember ecosystem.

38k is not nearly as small as Preact. Preact is 4k.

reply


Fast and "light-weight" Ember UI components

side point: rwjblue is an absolute beast if you look at his contribution activity https://github.com/rwjblue, his output is amazing and much appreciated!

to avoid repeating myself here: https://www.reddit.com/r/javascript/comments/6212ym/glimmerj...

