https://github.com/roswell/roswell
Roswell will install a Lisp and QuickLisp for you, and give you a single point of entry to install libraries, create and run code, and launch en editor (Emacs with Slime of course).
I can't recommend it highly enough (I'm nothing to do with the project, just a very happy user).
C programs consist of a lot of files that are compiled and linked into a binary executable.
Whenever I've tried to learn CL, I couldn't really wrap my head around what the eventual program would be. You build an in-memory state by adding things to it, later dump it to a binary. How do you get an overview of what there is?
I'm just too used to my files, perhaps. Or I'm missing something.
You can still look at the files that get loaded. Lisp organizes itself around systems (libraries) and packages (namespaces). It's good to check what packages a system has, then you can check out the symbols provided by a package.
Lisp isn't totally wild-west in the concept of the Lisp image. There is organization to good code.
Code goes in .lisp files, and then you either load it into the REPL or pass it to the compiler and tell it what the entry point is.
I suppose it's technically possible to develop an entire application at the REPL and then dump to a binary, but I don't think anybody does that any more than they do it in Python.
A package in Common Lisp is a set of interned symbols. In Common Lisp, systems are more in keeping with an ordinary understanding of packages...but combined with the idea of a build system just for fun.
ASDF is a way for managing systems (but it is worth keeping in mind that Common Lisp does not have any 'official' understanding of systems). ASDF is pretty much a de facto standard by consensus.
Quicklisp is a 'package manager' in the sense that it will go out and fetch a dependency from a repository. But what it fetches is a system: it is usually not a package in Common Lisp's technical sense.
From the Quicklisp FAQ:
How is Quicklisp related to ASDF?
Quicklisp has an archive of project files and metadata about project relationships. It can download a project and its dependencies. ASDF is used to actually compile and load the project and its dependencies.
ASDF is a little like make and Quicklisp is a little like a Linux package manager.
On the other hand, Common Lisp is very stable around ASDF and SLIME and QuickLisp. ASDF was started in 2002. Quicklisp in 2005. SLIME in 2003.
Nice job.
* no native support, hosted language (js java)
* unreadable (java) tracebacks
* no tail call optimization
These are not my problems with Clojure, but then things I often read. I am interested in Common Lisp because of the native support.
PS I perfer Racket :)
