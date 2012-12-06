Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Staying Rich Without Manufacturing Will Be Hard (bloomberg.com)
69 points by jseliger 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 38 comments | favorite





You can't pay an American worker 20 times as much to make the same product in the same number of hours. The only way to be competitive at 20 times the pay is for each worker to produce 20 times the output, i.e. automation. So what we have is a choice between fewer American manufacturing jobs (automation) or no American manufacturing jobs (outsourcing). People don't want to hear that, but those are the alternatives.

And given that, automation is clearly the right answer. Some manufacturing jobs is better than no manufacturing jobs, and more local manufacturing creates more local non-manufacturing jobs in sales, transportation, administration, etc.

There is a lot more complexity here than that. For example G&E moved some manufacturing back to the US back in 2013:

http://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2014/01/22/265080779/a...

Another article covering the same trend around the same time:

http://www.economist.com/news/special-report/21569570-growin...

And from the Atlantic:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2012/12/the-ins...

Bottom line is that shorter supply chains, better/cheaper infrastructure, and better quality control has made bigger companies re-evaluate "overall" cost of production and the maintenance tails therein.

And, contrary to popular belief, America is not so far out of the race as to not have a chance.

Edit: One more from Forbes...

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmcquaid/2012/12/06/why-appl...

Completely agree that there are advantages to manufacturing here, but if they actually outweighed the pre-automation labor cost, more companies would be doing it.

And a lot of the companies still manufacturing here are using automation.

GE literally has an industrial automation company: http://www.geautomation.com/

> You can't pay an American worker 20 times as much to make the same product in the same number of hours.

That's not true: you failed to mention the possibility of the customer paying more to make up for some of the difference in labor cost.

> People don't want to hear that, but those are the alternatives.

Those are the only alternatives, but only if you are restricted to thinking like a free-market economist. Other ideologies allow for other possibilities.

Customers have repeatedly demonstrated an unwillingness to pay a large premium for a made-in-USA tag, and protectionist tariffs don't help you export American products.

This is actually where free-market thinking matches the real world - unless you find a way to force people to follow your ideology, they'll keep choosing what's cheaper.

These are not the only two options: Germany pays (very) high wages, but has many manufacturing jobs -- and they're not in danger of going away.

>People don't want to hear that, but those are the alternatives.

I wish we had politicians who would treat Americans as adults and tell them things they don't want to hear. We watched a whole country get swindled by a conman who promised a return to glorious 1958.

Nobody shed any tears for the horse-and-buggy industry, or the cotton-picking industry, cobbler industry, the millions of people who used to be employed in manual farming methods - why are suddenly people who used to be employed in factories this tender, can't-be-told-the-truth "protected" class of people we all must bow down to?

Yeah I get it - your father raised 4 kids in a white-picket-fence 2-car-garage house by pushing a button in factory, all while being barely literate and not being able to point out Canada on a map.

So those days are gone, forever - so what do we do going forward?

Instead, the entire country is now held hostage by the pissed-off, unable-to-accept-the-truth rust-belt blue-collar class who've been told they're the "real" America or whatever and are now dragging everyone else down with them. Wonderful.

20 times as much as who? As far as I can figure out, there is a minimum wage in China, for example, which is between $2 and $3 per hour.

So who works for 36 cents hour?

EDIT: https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-average-hourly-rate-for-a-...

Welp, there's one answer. I guess either this is common knowledge, or no else cared enough to check. :p

The traditional US manufacturing jobs we "want" pay middle class wages.

An American manufacturing worker from the 80s, adjusted for inflation, earned between $20 and $60/hour. And a corporate pension.

The point still stands.

This reminds me of a quote from Neal Stephenson's epic Snow Crash novel:

“When it gets down to it — talking trade balances here — once we've brain-drained all our technology into other countries, once things have evened out, they're making cars in Bolivia and microwave ovens in Tadzhikistan and selling them here — once our edge in natural resources has been made irrelevant by giant Hong Kong ships and dirigibles that can ship North Dakota all the way to New Zealand for a nickel — once the Invisible Hand has taken away all those historical inequities and smeared them out into a broad global layer of what a Pakistani brickmaker would consider to be prosperity — y'know what? There's only four things we do better than anyone else: music movies microcode (software) high-speed pizza delivery” ― Neal Stephenson, Snow Crash

Those numbers are worse than I thought they were. I thought US production had recovered to 2008 levels. This isn't good, and it's really important.

To some extent, Trump was elected to fix this, but so far, no initiatives have appeared which help US manufacturing. How much protectionism the US should have is a real question. China has a considerable amount, and is trying to become an autarky, not dependent of the rest of the world. That's been quite successful in the Internet sector. China can probably do it; they're big enough.

Well, are the USA really not an autarky Internet wise ? Of course it's theoretically open to other countries services but let the proof be in the pudding: which are the important services or sites used in the US and not made in USA ? (just a thinking experiment, of course I remember there are reasons. There may also be reasons for Chinese)

"Why should a country specialize in making things, when it can instead specialize in designing, marketing and financing the making of things?"

"This is a legitimate question... Ricardo Hausmann believes that a country’s economic development depends crucially on where it lies in the so-called product space. If a country makes complex products that are linked to many other industries -- such as computers, cars and chemicals -- it will be rich. But if it makes simple products that don’t have much of a supply chain -- soybeans or oil -- it will stay poor. In the past, the U.S. was very successful at positioning itself at the top of the global value chain."

I would certainly call Google's search engines, Apple's iPhones and Intel's processors "complex products that are linked to many other industries". Comparing the fortunes of Apple vs Foxconn also shows that the top of the value-chain certainly lies in design/marketing, as opposed to manufacturing. The evidence the article presents is utterly baffling and unconvincing.

Unsurprisingly, the people who design Apple's iPhones and work on Google's search engine are highly compensated and enjoy a very nice lifestyle in the US.

The problem is that there aren't enough of those jobs to go around, unlike the manufacturing boom of the 50s and 60s, where lots of American men (it was mostly men then) were able to afford a family of four, a house, a car (or two), nearby vacations, and a secure retirement (often a pension) from reasonably plentiful manufacturing jobs that required a minimum of training before the job started and could be done by nearly any able-bodied American male.

Many of those premises are now violated by either tech work requiring a +2 or more sigma of intelligence, often an elite college degree, and either/both of not enough of those jobs to go around and/or not enough people on the right side of the bell curve of ability to successfully hold those jobs.

Google has a market cap of $570 billion USD, and employs 70,000 people.

GM, Ford, and Chrystler have a market cap of ~$130 billion USD, and employ 600,000 people.

Google makes a lot of money, and pays its employees well. Unfortunately, it hardly employs anyone.

Except the status quo of the value-chain may not be representative of the natural settling over time. Design/marketing rest very much on the stability and practical enforcement of "IP" in our current attempted world view.

That is unlikely to play out in the long run. The world is unlikely to consistently enforce the cost of a one-but-no-longer complex process, when a simple/cheaper process produces essentially the same outcome. Minus rarity of material requirements.

What out of "IP" survives? Local trademarks/service marks, sure. Copyright with meaningful global enforcement... not likely. Production of small intricate things/electronics ... likely. Production of easy-to-future-produce/assemble, seems unlikely.

The article doesn't present any sound evidence for hypothesis in the title. Manufacturing output has declined sure, but real gross domestic product grew and it is still growing. This means that maufacturing production is replaced by other sectors of economy: mostly services.

It seems logical to expect that in the future we'll have more jobs in services (e.g. tech) and less jobs in manufacturing. This is good for everybody, good for workers, because jobs in services are less dangerous, and good for economy too.

The article presents clear evidence that the overall output has declined. This is far more consequential than just employment.

The example given with agreeculture is also spot on - during the industrial revolution, total farm employment plummeted, but total farm output soared, and continues to grow to this day.

Automation in the manufacturing sector would look similarly - job losses, but increased production. That's not happening. Instead we have a shift of production base out of US.

Swiss seem to be getting some of this right with their automated factories: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-17/robots-or...

> jobs in services are less dangerous

This depends on how you define dangerous. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States killing ~614,000 people per year whereas accidents account for ~136,000. Sedentary behavior has been shown to increase the odds of heart related disease. Moving from more active manufacturing jobs to more sedentary service jobs could arguably be more dangerous to the longevity of a person's life.

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm

"Physical inactivity has become a major public health concern because it is the second leading single cause of death in the United States, trailing only tobacco use (31)."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2857522/

> Manufacturing output has declined

I don't see any evidence for this. Here's a source which contradicts that: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/OUTMS

reply


I was discussing something like this with an economist friend recently. His view was that most economists (rightly I think) focus on consumption not production. In theory, you can run a trade deficit forever to keep consuming more than you produce.

Where I think the model probably breaks down is that you can't have infinite debt levels, so your consumption growth is capped by your production growth. I would think you run out of assets (e.g., Manhattan, London real estate) to sell to net-export economies, but I guess there's always financial innovation to bring you new products to sell

The disturbing thing is that the US is not building its own robots to automate the factories, they are being imported. Clearly we aren't as innovative a nation as we think we are. Hey, at least we have Uber.

Industry doesn't need a "helping hand". It needs a free hand and a level playing field. If government wants to offer a helping hand, how about helping to address the rampant industrial espionage on the part of our trading partners.

> how about helping to address the rampant industrial espionage on the part of our trading partners.

That sounds like a Trump Tweet. Are there any facts supporting the theory that the US is more of a victim than everybody else?

Agreed. Businesses don't. People do. Level the playing field for businesses, access to education, health care, and universal basic income for people.

The article does not prove the headline in any way. Towards the end it mentions a couple of experts who believe in this premise, but doesn't actually provide anything of substance to back up that belief.

People shop for the best deal. Companies look at countries and do the same. Give them a better deal by lower taxes and reducing regulation, and back they come. Raise taxes and regulation, and away they flee.

That has to be an oversimplification, else all the companies would have already moved.

Suspect that "I am used to things as they are" is a powerful incentive to keep business, not just citizens. (I say this as someone trying to move out of the UK because of the combination of Brexit and the Investigatory Powers Act: moving is extremely unpleasant).

there is always a barrier to leave... but there is also a barrier to return.

This piece is lacking in details about non-manufacturing, non-agricultural output, with the obvious exceptions of finance and real estate.

Completely lacking is any assessment of American economic juggernauts: high-tech (like Silicon Valley) and culture (like Hollywood). Both represent industries that are very very hard to replicate because they require immense talent ecosystems. You can't simply cut taxes and labor costs and get a Hollywood - with massive global consumption - out of nowhere.

America is very safe in these kinds of industries. Typically when other countries develop their own they either end up with extremely niche products (like India's Bollywood) or bland products with little real mass appeal (quick, think of the last Chinese movie you enjoyed that wasn't Ip Man).

What about weechat? or Indian cheap rockets, what about Toyota cars?, just to name a few.

reply


Problem is this view makes 90% of American population and territory redundant. You can just substitute 'America' with 'California' and that won't alter the sentiment at all.

America is very safe in these kinds of industries.

Baidu. Tencent. Foxconn. Didi.

Think of the last Chinese movie you enjoyed that wasn't Ip Man

"The Great Wall"

>"The Great Wall"

You might be the only one, it lost money in the US and was panned by critics. And that was a big budget movie made to prove China can compete with Hollywood. It can't (yet).

I saw it. It was horrible.

> quick, think of the last Chinese movie you enjoyed that wasn't Ip Man

Lost in Thailand. Hilarious slapstick comedy.

