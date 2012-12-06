And given that, automation is clearly the right answer. Some manufacturing jobs is better than no manufacturing jobs, and more local manufacturing creates more local non-manufacturing jobs in sales, transportation, administration, etc.
http://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2014/01/22/265080779/a...
Another article covering the same trend around the same time:
http://www.economist.com/news/special-report/21569570-growin...
And from the Atlantic:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2012/12/the-ins...
Bottom line is that shorter supply chains, better/cheaper infrastructure, and better quality control has made bigger companies re-evaluate "overall" cost of production and the maintenance tails therein.
And, contrary to popular belief, America is not so far out of the race as to not have a chance.
Edit: One more from Forbes...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnmcquaid/2012/12/06/why-appl...
And a lot of the companies still manufacturing here are using automation.
GE literally has an industrial automation company: http://www.geautomation.com/
That's not true: you failed to mention the possibility of the customer paying more to make up for some of the difference in labor cost.
> People don't want to hear that, but those are the alternatives.
Those are the only alternatives, but only if you are restricted to thinking like a free-market economist. Other ideologies allow for other possibilities.
I wish we had politicians who would treat Americans as adults and tell them things they don't want to hear. We watched a whole country get swindled by a conman who promised a return to glorious 1958.
Nobody shed any tears for the horse-and-buggy industry, or the cotton-picking industry, cobbler industry, the millions of people who used to be employed in manual farming methods - why are suddenly people who used to be employed in factories this tender, can't-be-told-the-truth "protected" class of people we all must bow down to?
Yeah I get it - your father raised 4 kids in a white-picket-fence 2-car-garage house by pushing a button in factory, all while being barely literate and not being able to point out Canada on a map.
So those days are gone, forever - so what do we do going forward?
Instead, the entire country is now held hostage by the pissed-off, unable-to-accept-the-truth rust-belt blue-collar class who've been told they're the "real" America or whatever and are now dragging everyone else down with them. Wonderful.
So who works for 36 cents hour?
EDIT: https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-average-hourly-rate-for-a-...
Welp, there's one answer. I guess either this is common knowledge, or no else cared enough to check. :p
The point still stands.
“When it gets down to it — talking trade balances here — once we've brain-drained all our technology into other countries, once things have evened out, they're making cars in Bolivia and microwave ovens in Tadzhikistan and selling them here — once our edge in natural resources has been made irrelevant by giant Hong Kong ships and dirigibles that can ship North Dakota all the way to New Zealand for a nickel — once the Invisible Hand has taken away all those historical inequities and smeared them out into a broad global layer of what a Pakistani brickmaker would consider to be prosperity — y'know what? There's only four things we do better than anyone else:
music
movies
microcode (software)
high-speed pizza delivery”
― Neal Stephenson, Snow Crash
To some extent, Trump was elected to fix this, but so far, no initiatives have appeared which help US manufacturing. How much protectionism the US should have is a real question. China has a considerable amount, and is trying to become an autarky, not dependent of the rest of the world. That's been quite successful in the Internet sector. China can probably do it; they're big enough.
"This is a legitimate question... Ricardo Hausmann believes that a country’s economic development depends crucially on where it lies in the so-called product space. If a country makes complex products that are linked to many other industries -- such as computers, cars and chemicals -- it will be rich. But if it makes simple products that don’t have much of a supply chain -- soybeans or oil -- it will stay poor. In the past, the U.S. was very successful at positioning itself at the top of the global value chain."
I would certainly call Google's search engines, Apple's iPhones and Intel's processors "complex products that are linked to many other industries". Comparing the fortunes of Apple vs Foxconn also shows that the top of the value-chain certainly lies in design/marketing, as opposed to manufacturing. The evidence the article presents is utterly baffling and unconvincing.
The problem is that there aren't enough of those jobs to go around, unlike the manufacturing boom of the 50s and 60s, where lots of American men (it was mostly men then) were able to afford a family of four, a house, a car (or two), nearby vacations, and a secure retirement (often a pension) from reasonably plentiful manufacturing jobs that required a minimum of training before the job started and could be done by nearly any able-bodied American male.
Many of those premises are now violated by either tech work requiring a +2 or more sigma of intelligence, often an elite college degree, and either/both of not enough of those jobs to go around and/or not enough people on the right side of the bell curve of ability to successfully hold those jobs.
GM, Ford, and Chrystler have a market cap of ~$130 billion USD, and employ 600,000 people.
Google makes a lot of money, and pays its employees well. Unfortunately, it hardly employs anyone.
That is unlikely to play out in the long run. The world is unlikely to consistently enforce the cost of a one-but-no-longer complex process, when a simple/cheaper process produces essentially the same outcome. Minus rarity of material requirements.
What out of "IP" survives? Local trademarks/service marks, sure. Copyright with meaningful global enforcement... not likely. Production of small intricate things/electronics ... likely. Production of easy-to-future-produce/assemble, seems unlikely.
It seems logical to expect that in the future we'll have more jobs in services (e.g. tech) and less jobs in manufacturing. This is good for everybody, good for workers, because jobs in services are less dangerous, and good for economy too.
The example given with agreeculture is also spot on - during the industrial revolution, total farm employment plummeted, but total farm output soared, and continues to grow to this day.
Automation in the manufacturing sector would look similarly - job losses, but increased production. That's not happening. Instead we have a shift of production base out of US.
Swiss seem to be getting some of this right with their automated factories: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-17/robots-or...
This depends on how you define dangerous. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States killing ~614,000 people per year whereas accidents account for ~136,000. Sedentary behavior has been shown to increase the odds of heart related disease. Moving from more active manufacturing jobs to more sedentary service jobs could arguably be more dangerous to the longevity of a person's life.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/leading-causes-of-death.htm
"Physical inactivity has become a major public health concern because it is the second leading single cause of death in the United States, trailing only tobacco use (31)."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2857522/
I don't see any evidence for this. Here's a source which contradicts that:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/OUTMS
Where I think the model probably breaks down is that you can't have infinite debt levels, so your consumption growth is capped by your production growth. I would think you run out of assets (e.g., Manhattan, London real estate) to sell to net-export economies, but I guess there's always financial innovation to bring you new products to sell
That sounds like a Trump Tweet. Are there any facts supporting the theory that the US is more of a victim than everybody else?
Suspect that "I am used to things as they are" is a powerful incentive to keep business, not just citizens. (I say this as someone trying to move out of the UK because of the combination of Brexit and the Investigatory Powers Act: moving is extremely unpleasant).
Completely lacking is any assessment of American economic juggernauts: high-tech (like Silicon
Valley) and culture (like Hollywood). Both represent industries that are very very hard to replicate because they require immense talent ecosystems. You can't simply cut taxes and labor costs and get a Hollywood - with massive global consumption - out of nowhere.
America is very safe in these kinds of industries. Typically when other countries develop their own they either end up with extremely niche products (like India's Bollywood) or bland products with little real mass appeal (quick, think of the last Chinese movie you enjoyed that wasn't Ip Man).
Baidu. Tencent. Foxconn. Didi.
Think of the last Chinese movie you enjoyed that wasn't Ip Man
"The Great Wall"
You might be the only one, it lost money in the US and was panned by critics. And that was a big budget movie made to prove China can compete with Hollywood. It can't (yet).
Lost in Thailand. Hilarious slapstick comedy.
