Ask HN - Need Growth Advices for My Travel Startup -We Have $0 Budget

Hey everyone! I am co-founder at a travel startup. I will explain shortly what we do below but I need your growth advices for my startup. We ran out of money and have almost 0 budget for marketing. Please let me know what you would do for growth hacking. Especially for sales Short information our startup is a travel marketplace which connects travelers and locals through unique local experiences and tours hosted by locals of the city. We have launched 8 months ago and so far we have +450 tours in more than 150 cities( 40 countries) Local people show travelers their cities' hidden beauties, gems and tastes. So they make money in their free times... Yes airbnb has entered the market too. Looking forward to hearing your recommendations