A set of efficient persistent immutable data structures for Reason and OCaml (facebookincubator.github.io)
29 points by gfosco 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Question for jordwalke or any Facebookers around: how's Reason's adoption inside of Facebook relative to OCaml? The hypothesis around the syntax seems to be that it's more approachable for Javascript programmers – are you noting a significantly faster onboarding time?

Is anyone here using Reason in any meaningful way? Even just a side project.

If so, what are you using it for and how do you like it.

Not using it, but jumping in to share an anecdote –

I saw the Reason announcement months and months ago and decided to use it as a jumping-off point into the OCaml ecosystem. It took about a week of writing Reason before I realized I was spending so much time reading OCaml (all the libraries were written in it) before I just switched to OCaml proper. Haven't looked back - the syntax takes a few days to pick up, but is hardly the most difficult part of writing a program.

Hopefully they can capitalize on the "Build" and "Share" part of their value prop [0] because "Syntax" appears (to most) to be the least valuable improvement. As a disclaimer, I could be totally wrong, never having worked at a FB-size organization – that onboarding time probably adds up quickly.

Come to think of it: can anyone think of a successful transpiled language that doesn't actually provide new semantics? Coffeescript is the closest thing that comes to mind, but it's dying out as ECMAScript absorbs its most appealing features.

[0]: http://facebook.github.io/reason/#reason

Edit: forgot about Elixir, which seems to be doing quite well – but that introduces new semantics like homoiconicity + macros and protocols.

I work alongside the Reason team. We're using it on messenger.com. 25% converted over already. 4 bugs during conversion, and only a single runtime bug in the converted part since last half.

messenger.com is written in ocaml? that's pretty neat!

Converted. From reactjs to reason-react https://github.com/reasonml/reason-react

Which imo is a bigger achievement! Being able to gradually convert a js codebase over is one of our main goals.

The front-end or back-end? The front-end isn't what I would call an endorsement of whatever framework/language is chosen.

messenger.com is 25% Reason

