Can We Have Form Objects in Elixir? (lelonek.me)
18 points by squixy 2 hours ago | 1 comment





For what it's worth, I've been learning Erlang and this was my first shot at json form parsing:

https://github.com/cieplak/chat/blob/master/src/http/forms.e...

https://github.com/cieplak/chat/blob/master/src/domain/types...

No data validation at the moment, but it would be nice to generate the form parsing and validation, as well as the getters and setters, from a declarative spec.

