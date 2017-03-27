I believe this would be closer to "Shared Source"[2] than anything else.
[1]: https://opensource.org/osd-annotated
[2]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shared_source
"[...] that it will not assert its copyright rights with respect to any non-commercial copying, distribution, performance, display or creation of derivative works of Research Unix®".
We also have a blit emulator, but it's for Plan 9 only at the moment.
Alcatel-Lucent makes the source code of 8th, 9th and 10th Editions of Unix public
Since the general usage of the word open source has implications about the a "free" license to use too.
