Alcatel-Lucent releases source for 8th, 9th and 10th editions of Unix (tuhs.org)
This isn't open source, as the "no commercial use" violates a central tenet (#6) of the Open Source Defintion[1].

I believe this would be closer to "Shared Source"[2] than anything else.

[1]: https://opensource.org/osd-annotated

[2]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shared_source

Link to the original Alcatel-Lucent statement: https://media-bell-labs-com.s3.amazonaws.com/pages/20170327_...

Good news, but it's not open source. The statement at the root of the projects says only:

"[...] that it will not assert its copyright rights with respect to any non-commercial copying, distribution, performance, display or creation of derivative works of Research Unix®".

These are the operating systems the Blit (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pr1XXvSaVUQ) was used with.

TUHS announcement: http://minnie.tuhs.org/pipermail/tuhs/2017-March/009354.html

Note that this is not available under a conventional open source license, but one of the "non-commercial use" variety. Don't rush to incorporate it into your products ;-).

Thanks, we've updated the title from “Alcatel-Lucent open sources 8th, 9th and 10th Editions of Unix”.

Is it too soon to ask the question if it is possible to compile these and run them in some emulator?

V8 runs in simh. I don't have installation instructions though :/

We got v8 running in SIMH. We could probably bootstrap v10 from that on the same emulated hardware.

We also have a blit emulator, but it's for Plan 9 only at the moment.

A better title would be:

Alcatel-Lucent makes the source code of 8th, 9th and 10th Editions of Unix public

Since the general usage of the word open source has implications about the a "free" license to use too.

Well, specifically, it implies an open source license under the OSI definition, which happens to be almost identical in a licenses covered to the Free Software definition from the FSF.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13971909 :)

