Show HN: SpreadsheetDB – A database that you can query with spreadsheets (spreadsheetdb.io)
17 points by Clex 48 minutes ago





It's a little known fact (is it?) that you can use a SQL like query language on Google Sheets.

You can query across different tabs on a single sheet, or query a totally different sheet!

https://developers.google.com/chart/interactive/docs/queryla...

https://support.google.com/docs/answer/3093343?hl=en

The idea is very nice, but I don't like the fact that it is just an API for calculations. That kind of defeats the purpose of a spreadsheet format.

At first I thought it was an actual spreadsheet application, or an Excel plugin or whatever.

I tried multiple times to create a spreadsheet app that would speak to JSON APIs easily from within cells. The problem is that writing a spreadsheet app from scratch is not easy (one of my tries: http://sheets.alhur.es/), but when that is done it is not hard to integrate it directly with PouchDB, CouchDB -- or any other database or application, actually, with a custom integration.

I'd love to see this concept taken a step further and be able to write back changes (within reason, of course) to a SQL database.

The piece I'd most love to see is some form of editable Pivot Table, where the changes get written back to the appropriate place in the database. For example:

    CREATE TABLE Balances(Account varchar, Scenario varchar, Amount numeric, primary key(Account,Scenario));
    -- Pretend that this is pre-populated with all Account and Scenario combinations
Using this schema, I would want to get a Pivot Table out of this where Account makes up the row labels, Scenario forms the column labels, and the Amount values are the data. Where the magic happens is that I want to be able to make changes to the amounts and have it write those back into the database with the appropriate UPDATE statements.

