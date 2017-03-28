Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Kite, copilot for programmers, available today for Python
Curious to try Kite, I started to integrate Kite plugin into PyCharm until I saw they keep our code in the cloud which enables Kite do what it does. I'm not sure how many of them would be ok with their code being stored in a private cloud!

Totally legit concern. when we started working on this we realized if we wanted to index tens of thousands of libraries, we wouldn't be able to ship the entire index along with the client. Hence the cloud-based architecture. We've thought a lot about privacy and written up our thoughts here: kite.com/security. The short answer is: we don't index anything on your computer that you don't explicitly ask us to, and our plan is to earn trust the hard (i.e. only) way: transparency, published policies, and a track record of good decision making.

My largest concern is how frequently is my code sent to the cloud? Sometimes when building integrations, I hard code private keys just to get things working and then pull them out into config files that aren't checked into source control. Not knowing where that key might have gone would bother me.

One of the big things we've worked on over the past few months is giving users fine grained control of which files are indexed by kite:

- Kite only indexes directories that you have explicitly enabled

- You can create a .kiteignore file (same semantics as .gitignore) to exclude specific files / patterns.

Why not set them as environment variables? Add a debug mode or whatever and then if set, pull from environment vars instead of config files. Not saying you should trust Kite to keep your code, but as a general practice might be a better idea.

So can I use this without an internet connection? The environments I work in are basically SCIFs. Think i'll stick with Jedi for now.

How do I uninstall Kite on OSX? It seems you guys keep a Kite Helper and Kite Engine process up that's impossible to quit out of and prevents me from deleting the app.

Sorry about this - it's embarrassing. We've been snowed under getting Kite ready for launch and didn't want to touch the update mechanism right before launch. We _will_ get this fixed ASAP.

In the mean time, check out http://help.kite.com/article/6-how-do-i-uninstall-kite

Where are the Instructions?

okay, so I am excited about this, don't mind some code in the cloud, but I am having trouble with a quick start.

Downloaded it, had trouble launching it (expired certificate).

Once I did launch it there are no instructions.

I went into the tray and went to settings. It was trying to map my WHOLE USER FOLDER.

I turned that off, and whitelisted a smaller folder for it to use. Set up a small test python file. Opened up a sublime file.

Can you include some instructions about how Kite is supposed to integrate with anything? I see this cool video but it is not obvious how I am supposed to get it to work for myself.

Why are you encrypting my password (as opposed to hashing it)[0]?

[0]: http://i.imgur.com/59VOotU.png

Adam from Kite here. Thanks for all the feedback and encouragement around the launch today. We're excited to be opening up Kite for everyone to download today.

When we launched Kite here on hackernews almost a year ago we were blown away by the enthusiasm for our smart copilot vision. Over 65,000 of you signed up for Kite in the first 72 hours, and over the past year we've been working with many of you to deliver that vision. It's taken a momentous effort, but today we're ready to take off the wrapping paper and open up Kite to the world.

Here's what we've been working on:

* Deep editor integrations: to make Kite better for smaller screens and more integrated into the coding workflow. You no longer have to dedicate a sidebar of your screen to Kite; instead, recommendations from Kite replace your editor’s autocompletions and hover results.

* Fine-grained privacy controls modeled after the .gitignore file format means that you can selectively and precisely decide which files and folders Kite indexes.

* Next generation type inference engine that uses both static analysis and statistical inference over Github. Kite beats PyCharm and Jedi by 32% on a typical Django project, offering more completions when you need them.

* Ranked completions which put the most relevant completions at the top of the autocomplete box using techniques traditionally used in web search.

* Kite for Windows. (And Linux in testing!)

Check it out at kite.com.

Does Kite still send all your code to Kite servers as you type? I remember that being an issue the last time someone talked about Kite on HN.

I'm find with an editor or sidekick that can search stack overflow or duckduckgo or google quickly with a hotkey-- maybe keep snippets you can tag and easily reference-- but sending all my code as I type to a web service is something I'm not willing to do and something most companies won't allow.

One of the big things we've worked on over the past few months is giving users fine grained control of which files are indexed by kite:

- Kite only indexes directories that you have explicitly enabled

- You can create a .kiteignore file (same semantics as .gitignore) to exclude specific files / patterns.

Would it be possible to allow a # nokite at the end of lines; these would then have any strings scrambled. This allows me to know immediately that things aren't being sent to Kite rather than have to do a few checks before I write something secret.

I would love to use this, but I'm not willing to send my code to Kite.com. Sounds great for open source projects!

Sorry.

They need to offer a downloadable version of everything. I won't use it for this reason as well.

I can't speak to whether they still send up all code as it's typed, but I think, for now, they're addressing this concern by offering Kite Enterprise, https://kite.com/enterprise which allows you to run kite on your servers.

I think the answer to your question is :

"* Fine-grained privacy controls modeled after the .gitignore file format means that you can selectively and precisely decide which files and folders Kite indexes."

Unfortunately, that means that a really simple app where a developer hardcoded something like an API key, and didn't put it in a separate file they told Kite to ignore, will get uploaded.

Any system that relies on people following best practices is doomed in the real world :(

You mean like Git?

Git isn't generally configured to automatically upload your files as you type or as files are saved.

There are things like GitFS, but I imagine those aren't part of an average developer's workflow.

This would be a winner if the indexing were done locally and only usage data regarding public packages were sent to kite.com

This looks truly useful and innovative, well done!

Two things come to mind, apologies if they're already addressed:

The sidebar jumping around in the corner of my eye sounds really distracting, I wonder if there's some way to manually tell it to "update" or some other UX trick to ameliorate that, because the concept is great.

I work in the healthcare sector, and I hope you guys do or will have the reams of datasec declarations and certifications needed for this to be usable in such a regulated context.

> And Linux in testing!

Awesome!

Useful HN Discussion from the original 1.0 launch:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11497111

Has your cache/proxy fallen over? I'm getting a 404 for the base domain

404 Not Found

Code: NoSuchKey Message: The specified key does not exist. Key: index.html RequestId: 759C55C7EA94F7D8 HostId: 2i2HH8A3vp5KFvhHhHeoQ+6AiFL/kjd5iByJy6Ouo/pbKwE2xaKP8Es4SU3//1/P7M/5KWJXQv8=

Thanks - we're investigating. Seems to be working in most places but there may be an edge node out of line.

How close are you to a linux release?

Really, absurdly, ridiculously close. Like so close we almost delayed launch so that we could get it in.

No GNU/Linux support? Well, remind me when you do.

You can ask that on their website: enter your email address along with your operating system, language and editor, and it'll let you know when support for that combination is added.

Looks awesome. Congrats on the launch! I'd pay for a Ruby/Rails version of this.

Great to hear - we'll be there soon :)

More information here: https://venturebeat.com/2017/03/28/kite-a-cloud-powered-deve...

The built-in examples for method use are a really cool feature. I hate having to jump to MSDN, etc just to find an example snippet when the argument comments are unclear.

Looks really cool. Anyone tried to see how it integrates with Emacs?

Are there any plans to support Vim/Neovim ?

Tarak from Kite here. Kite already supports vim/neovim on macOS with the Kite Sidebar!

And coming to linux soon?

Do C and C++ and ill pay

> Your connection is not secure

SEC_ERROR_UNKNOWN_ISSUER

I had a similar error, but when I looked into it it seems that the digital certificate was revoked (by issuer).

I suspect others will have this issue. (On my windows 10 machine)

Ah, it's being blocked by work's OpenDNS malware detection…

https://domain.opendns.com/kite.com doesn't show any unusual categories, we might be pulling security blacklists from another source.

Yeah, we special-cased it because we're not comfortable with company IP being shipped offsite and potentially shared with other programmers.

My OpenDNS is also unhappy about it, getting all sorts of SSL cert issues.

I wish I had something like that for Haskell.. it could work by expected return type.

This looks great. Any plans to support notepad++?

Congrats on the launch.

Did you address the issue which came up multiple times last time when this was on HN about cloud indexed code by default?

