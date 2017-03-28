reply
- Kite only indexes directories that you have explicitly enabled
- You can create a .kiteignore file (same semantics as .gitignore) to exclude specific files / patterns.
In the mean time, check out http://help.kite.com/article/6-how-do-i-uninstall-kite
okay, so I am excited about this, don't mind some code in the cloud, but I am having trouble with a quick start.
Downloaded it, had trouble launching it (expired certificate).
Once I did launch it there are no instructions.
I went into the tray and went to settings. It was trying to map my WHOLE USER FOLDER.
I turned that off, and whitelisted a smaller folder for it to use. Set up a small test python file. Opened up a sublime file.
Can you include some instructions about how Kite is supposed to integrate with anything? I see this cool video but it is not obvious how I am supposed to get it to work for myself.
[0]: http://i.imgur.com/59VOotU.png
When we launched Kite here on hackernews almost a year ago we were blown away by the enthusiasm for our smart copilot vision. Over 65,000 of you signed up for Kite in the first 72 hours, and over the past year we've been working with many of you to deliver that vision. It's taken a momentous effort, but today we're ready to take off the wrapping paper and open up Kite to the world.
Here's what we've been working on:
* Deep editor integrations: to make Kite better for smaller screens and more integrated into the coding workflow. You no longer have to dedicate a sidebar of your screen to Kite; instead, recommendations from Kite replace your editor’s autocompletions and hover results.
* Fine-grained privacy controls modeled after the .gitignore file format means that you can selectively and precisely decide which files and folders Kite indexes.
* Next generation type inference engine that uses both static analysis and statistical inference over Github. Kite beats PyCharm and Jedi by 32% on a typical Django project, offering more completions when you need them.
* Ranked completions which put the most relevant completions at the top of the autocomplete box using techniques traditionally used in web search.
* Kite for Windows. (And Linux in testing!)
Check it out at kite.com.
I'm find with an editor or sidekick that can search stack overflow or duckduckgo or google quickly with a hotkey-- maybe keep snippets you can tag and easily reference-- but sending all my code as I type to a web service is something I'm not willing to do and something most companies won't allow.
One of the big things we've worked on over the past few months is giving users fine grained control of which files are indexed by kite:
Sorry.
"* Fine-grained privacy controls modeled after the .gitignore file format means that you can selectively and precisely decide which files and folders Kite indexes."
Any system that relies on people following best practices is doomed in the real world :(
There are things like GitFS, but I imagine those aren't part of an average developer's workflow.
Two things come to mind, apologies if they're already addressed:
The sidebar jumping around in the corner of my eye sounds really distracting, I wonder if there's some way to manually tell it to "update" or some other UX trick to ameliorate that, because the concept is great.
I work in the healthcare sector, and I hope you guys do or will have the reams of datasec declarations and certifications needed for this to be usable in such a regulated context.
Awesome!
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11497111
404 Not Found
Code: NoSuchKey
Message: The specified key does not exist.
Key: index.html
RequestId: 759C55C7EA94F7D8
HostId: 2i2HH8A3vp5KFvhHhHeoQ+6AiFL/kjd5iByJy6Ouo/pbKwE2xaKP8Es4SU3//1/P7M/5KWJXQv8=
SEC_ERROR_UNKNOWN_ISSUER
I suspect others will have this issue.
(On my windows 10 machine)
Did you address the issue which came up multiple times last time when this was on HN about cloud indexed code by default?
reply