Show HN: Anonymous chat for the workplace

Hi everyone,I recently launched specret, an anonymous chat app for groups (web only atm). Previously, I was working on a startup in the education sector which didn't get traction, but it had an anonymous chat feature which was popular. Specret builds on that idea to provide an online space for groups and teams to discuss things anonymously. An email address is required to sign up, but all public activity takes place under a randomly generated username. I would appreciate any feedback: https://www.specret.com