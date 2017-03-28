Hacker News
Statistician Proves Gaussian Correlation Inequality
quantamagazine.org
12 points
by
tambourine_man
3 hours ago
digital55
0 minutes ago
A simple proof of the Gaussian correlation conjecture extended to multivariate gamma distributions by Thomas Royen:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1408.1028.pdf
