“Insanity Is Doing the Same Thing and Expecting Different Results” (quoteinvestigator.com)
I dislike this quote under the best of circumstances anyhow, regardless of its provenance, because it is also true that it is insane, or at least, irrational, to do the same thing over and over again and expect the same results, if anything about the relevant parts of the world are changing. People are usually using this quote in complicated contexts for things embedded in the real world where this is always the case.

(If you're about to leap up and start going on about the scientific method, bear in mind that the difficulty in doing this properly and the rather extreme efforts that must often be undertaken to conduct the "same" experiment precisely because it is not a thing that happens automatically is itself testimony to how correct I am here, not a contradiction.)

There's a distortion introduced by English here which implicitly draws a dichotomy between "doing the same thing" and "doing the different thing" as if this is drawn from a set of two possibilities, but in fact there's a whole universe of possibilities of which "the thing you just did" is a tiny particular point. Both these formulations are actually correct because if you are doing a thing that is failing and has failed several times, there is quite likely no particular reason to believe that the world around you is going to change in the probably-very-precise way necessary to make it work. But as the world changes, the "same" thing you've been doing is also likely to go out of date because over time, it isn't the same thing. You may be performing the same action, but the context has shifted and the world is no longer what it was back when your action worked.

Anyhow, I just avoid the saying entirely. It is very rarely usefully applicable.

>I dislike this quote under the best of circumstances anyhow

I came here to post the same sentiment. The form I dislike most is "The definition of insanity is..." because it further compounds the fallacy by reinforcing the idea that it's an objective, formal statement, when it really isn't.

Well, whom ever coined the phrase, they obviously never got a disc read error on a PS2.

I agree, but we are also slaves of habit. It takes conscious effort to break out of bad habit, and in context of insanity, or some milder variations of it, one will surely lack clear, focused and non self-defeating frame of mind needed for such effort.

This the sort of thing Einstein might have believed when was going through his quantum mechanics denialist phase.

Suffice to say the universe proved him, and fans of the quote, very wrong.

Stochastic processes by definition behave differently while doing the same thing.

Except when it comes to inserting USB drives. All hail USB-C!

Experimentation and practice both consist of repeating the same behavior.

If you beat your head against the wall enough times sometimes the wall gives way.

It's not useful to expect to be successful on the first try.

