> Tesla also gets to pick from the best, most reliable suppliers. When the carmaker first built the Model S, suppliers assumed it would never sell more than 3,000 units and the company would eventually go bankrupt, according to Musk. That’s changed. It “went from basically getting like the worst team on second-tier suppliers to getting the best team on first tier suppliers,” he said in February. “Really big difference.”
RTFA won't help you consider sources and how much salt to ingest with their words.
Not to mention the fact that electricity gets surprisingly expensive at peak rates. I recognize we are doing this to try to reduce carbon emissions, but I find it important to remember that energy is neither created nor destroyed according to the laws of thermodynamics. So, we are only transitioning from one form of energy to another, which has its own pros and cons. Of course, electric "seems" to have more pros then cons, but it definitely still has cons (heat generation, lithium/battery tech byproducts/electricity generation byproducts, etc.), and no energy source is really ever "free".
Disclaimer: I don't have a Tesla but do drive a plug-in hybrid. It feels like a nice balance of gas/electric at the current time.
For sure.
I live in a place where there are line ups at GAS stations during the busy season. Imagine everyone trying to charge while on a trip? That "half an hour to stretch my legs and eat" becomes a queue of everyone doing the same.
Extremely relevant point. EV penetration will cause huge surges in demand; a 100 KwH Tesla is ~10 days of household electricity usage here in the Netherlands. That's why demand response and load shifting will be critical.
> no energy source is really ever "free".
The sun is pretty close to free on the scale we use energy at. :)
In a way it is, but that's the point. Even with fossil fuels, centralized energy production is much more efficient than every car having its own combustion engine, and then electricity is also flexible enough to enable you to switch to green/renewable sources without change for the car and its supporting infrastructure. In a way, electricity is energy abstracted away from the means of its production.
It's really hard to say which is the lesser of two evils.
Natural gas is incredibly cheap. And it's also fairly common to convert coal power plants to natural gas, so you don't need to shut down the plant. And a lot of coal plants are already plenty old enough to shut down.
To summarize here:
Just 30.5% of US utility scale electricity for the last 12 months (rolling) have come from coal. This is down from over 50% in the early 2000s. 33.5% is natural gas. 34.9% is emissions-free (nuclear or renewables... but it increases to about 35.2% if you include non-utility-scale solar). So now the plurality of power is emissions free, with most of the rest being (relatively) clean-burning natural gas.
This is a HUGE difference in a short amount of time, and the story keeps changing. The old story that most electricity is coal (about 51% of electricity was coal in 2003) is now definitely obsolete. But people keep recycling the same talking points.
I like to occasionally check up on this table, which is where most of my data comes from:
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.cf...
At the very least, it allows for the possibility of changing the power generation under the cars, which current engines don't allow.
And then I remembered that the cheapest form of power generation is using coal, which is extremely abundant.
How much of that infrastructure was built in the post WW2 period so is nearing replacement anyway?
I admit I'm not sure how centralized coal burning compares in emission efficiency to internal combustion engines in cars.
With that out of the way, even just pushing the pollution and noise somewhere else is a big deal, especially in cities. It doesn't matter for global warming, but for quality of life it's much better if fuel burning is happening away from people.
in most cases, turns out electricity is generated in a way that's much more carbon efficient than using gasoline. Electricity from natural gas, for example, has a much better carbon footprint compared to oil. petroleum parity is really the worst case.
