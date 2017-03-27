Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla Model 3 Ramp Up Aims to Compete with BMW 3 and Mercedes C (bloomberg.com)
33 points by devy 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





Then I think they should also ramp up build quality because that doesn't match BMW or Mercedes at all.

At least someone else said it first.

RTFA

> Tesla also gets to pick from the best, most reliable suppliers. When the carmaker first built the Model S, suppliers assumed it would never sell more than 3,000 units and the company would eventually go bankrupt, according to Musk. That’s changed. It “went from basically getting like the worst team on second-tier suppliers to getting the best team on first tier suppliers,” he said in February. “Really big difference.”

CEO of company in question claims that now they get the bet teams from best suppliers... That have already been working with their competitors for years.

RTFA won't help you consider sources and how much salt to ingest with their words.

Getting parts from the best suppliers does not by itself ensure quality. What kind of tolerances are you speccing from said suppliers? How tight are your build processes and quality assurance testing? How accurate and precise is your tooling?

If that's the case they need to do a major overhaul of the Model S...

If electric really displaces gasoline/petrol, we are going to need a lot more charging stations. I work at a company that had a larger installation of charging stations (relative to my locality) and the Tesla takes a long time to charge; i.e. there are almost never enough charging stations. And there aren't enough supercharging/fast charging stations.

Not to mention the fact that electricity gets surprisingly expensive at peak rates. I recognize we are doing this to try to reduce carbon emissions, but I find it important to remember that energy is neither created nor destroyed according to the laws of thermodynamics. So, we are only transitioning from one form of energy to another, which has its own pros and cons. Of course, electric "seems" to have more pros then cons, but it definitely still has cons (heat generation, lithium/battery tech byproducts/electricity generation byproducts, etc.), and no energy source is really ever "free".

Disclaimer: I don't have a Tesla but do drive a plug-in hybrid. It feels like a nice balance of gas/electric at the current time.

I'm curious if the Tesla supercharging has the same problems that rapid charging a hobby lipo battery does - it only charges around 80% of the battery, and reduces the lifespan of the battery overall.

Unless you're driving more than 200mi you should be charging at home. Both for off-peak rates and because at < 10kW it does take a long time to charge.

>And there aren't enough supercharging/fast charging stations.

For sure.

I live in a place where there are line ups at GAS stations during the busy season. Imagine everyone trying to charge while on a trip? That "half an hour to stretch my legs and eat" becomes a queue of everyone doing the same.

> Not to mention the fact that electricity gets surprisingly expensive at peak rates.

Extremely relevant point. EV penetration will cause huge surges in demand; a 100 KwH Tesla is ~10 days of household electricity usage here in the Netherlands. That's why demand response and load shifting will be critical.

> no energy source is really ever "free".

The sun is pretty close to free on the scale we use energy at. :)

I think it's great that Tesla is attacking the market top down, but I'm honestly more excited for the Toyota Camry of electric vehicles. The total cost of ownership of a $35k Model 3 is probably lower than the TCO for a $23k Camry, but until electric vehicles are positioned as alternatives to affordable gas vehicles, I don't see EVs getting that much market penetration.

For reference, BMW 3 and 4 series sales in the US has been in the range of 100,000-150,000 units/year

http://carsalesbase.com/us-car-sales-data/bmw/bmw-3-series-4...

Not hard. The iSeries is an unmitigated clusterfsck. I still feel like electric is just pushing the pollution somewhere else, but I am glad to see the tech advance. I continue to have doubts that the model 3 will be the electric peoples car however.

> I still feel like electric is just pushing the pollution somewhere else

In a way it is, but that's the point. Even with fossil fuels, centralized energy production is much more efficient than every car having its own combustion engine, and then electricity is also flexible enough to enable you to switch to green/renewable sources without change for the car and its supporting infrastructure. In a way, electricity is energy abstracted away from the means of its production.

In addition just pushing the pollution somewhere else isn't necessarily a bad thing, there are a lot of cities that would be a lot healthier if emissions were all about 80 miles that-a-way

I used to think that way, too. And then I remembered that the cheapest form of power generation is using coal, which is extremely abundant. I also remembered that power plants have an expected life span of 50+ years and people are against closing down things which are have already sunk their original cost and now are cheap, effective and provide lots of jobs.

It's really hard to say which is the lesser of two evils.

Coal has now been overtaken by natural gas in total power production. As it stands now, 1/3rd of US power production is natural gas, 1/3rd is clean, emissions-free power (i.e. mostly nuclear, then hydro, wind, geothermal, and solar), and 1/3rd is coal.

Natural gas is incredibly cheap. And it's also fairly common to convert coal power plants to natural gas, so you don't need to shut down the plant. And a lot of coal plants are already plenty old enough to shut down.

To summarize here: Just 30.5% of US utility scale electricity for the last 12 months (rolling) have come from coal. This is down from over 50% in the early 2000s. 33.5% is natural gas. 34.9% is emissions-free (nuclear or renewables... but it increases to about 35.2% if you include non-utility-scale solar). So now the plurality of power is emissions free, with most of the rest being (relatively) clean-burning natural gas.

This is a HUGE difference in a short amount of time, and the story keeps changing. The old story that most electricity is coal (about 51% of electricity was coal in 2003) is now definitely obsolete. But people keep recycling the same talking points.

I like to occasionally check up on this table, which is where most of my data comes from: https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.cf...

That makes the problem regional, but not unsolvable. Consider states like Washington and California, where electricity is highly renewable. Every electric car in those states is a big difference in 'power cleanliness'. True, in other states the gain isn't as big, but I still suspect a coal plant might be cleaner than N small gas engines (and the refineries that support making that gasoline.)

At the very least, it allows for the possibility of changing the power generation under the cars, which current engines don't allow.

   And then I remembered that the cheapest form of power generation is using coal, which is extremely abundant.
That's not so clear cut when you try and factor in externalized costs (which any proper analysis must)

> I also remembered that power plants have an expected life span of 50+ years

How much of that infrastructure was built in the post WW2 period so is nearing replacement anyway?

That's the scary part. Didn't your president just declare he wants to invest in new coal? 2067, here we come!

Getting rid of the coal plants is mostly a separate battle, though.

I admit I'm not sure how centralized coal burning compares in emission efficiency to internal combustion engines in cars.

That's a really good perspective that I hadn't really considered before.

In the US, about 2/3 of electricity produced is from fossil fuels. In the EU, this number is about about half, and in Slovenia it's lower than 25%. So with all else being equal, you reduce pollution by somewhere between one third and three quarters.

With that out of the way, even just pushing the pollution and noise somewhere else is a big deal, especially in cities. It doesn't matter for global warming, but for quality of life it's much better if fuel burning is happening away from people.

you may want to read this : http://shrinkthatfootprint.com/electric-cars-green

in most cases, turns out electricity is generated in a way that's much more carbon efficient than using gasoline. Electricity from natural gas, for example, has a much better carbon footprint compared to oil. petroleum parity is really the worst case.

Where I live I have the option of 100% community solar, or 100% wind (wind via credit transfer). For me, moving to an all electric vehicle would be a pure carbon reduction.

And even in areas where this is not the case today, it could be in the future (coal plants are shutting down all the time). There is no chance an IC vehicle can become clean in the future.

While I agree with the sentiment, IC vehicles have been getting cleaner for some time, and likely will continue in the future. They will never be completely clean, though.

I meant there is no chance your existing IC vehicle will get cleaner. If you buy a EV and your local coal power plant gets replaced with a natural gas fired plant, your car suddenly got cleaner.


What's a clusterfsck

In Quebec we sell electricity to the US for cheap and it's dam water powering turbines that generates it all.

