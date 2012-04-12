Burnout, like all pain, may be a feature.
Watching most of what you build—which often wasn't exciting or very important-seeming to begin with—be discarded in short order, having benefitted few (i.e. not enough to justify the effort) or no people, after all kinds of false or semi-real urgency to get it done, year after year after year, will do that. It's a testament to how much money is sloshing around that we get paid so much to spend huge amounts of time building soon-to-be digital garbage, I guess.
It feels like there's an exceptionally stupid monkey smashing shapes against one of those children's shape-in-the-correct-hole puzzles, but larger, extending forever into the distance, trying to get some of them to fit, which they mostly don't because the monkey's so damn stupid. And we're the shapes.
Remember the number 1 regret Bronnie Ware observed while caring for people in the last 12 weeks of their lives: I wish I'd had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.
You are always working for yourself. You may have an employer, but you are still working for yourself, not them. You're trading your time for money, like any other business. If you don't like the deal, then walk away.
When greed for profit over product viability or employee considerations is the /only/ goal of a company, this trend will /always/ be the end result.
Profit is what drives markets, but it is employees that drive companies. Or, it is employees that ruin said companies.
Businesses beware.
> Companies need to do something about this burnout crisis now because otherwise, they will pay the high price of turnover.
Hm, what on earth could they possibly do? It's a mystery shrouded in an enigma!
I dont want a 10k raise. I want a halfday friday from now on.
If you're a software engineer, now is the time to start asking for things like that. If you don't think you'll ever get it at your current job, start looking elsewhere.
It's possible, albeit, unlikely.
The best way for a company to keep an employee trapped is to grossly overpay them. People quickly scale their obligations up to meet their income, and that usually means that employees will not have the option to go somewhere else if they are paid well above market.
As the employee seeks a new position on the open market and becomes aware of their predicament, the stress they experience goes up, not down.
"More money, more problems", as they say. This is not to justify wage slavery or underpaid workforces, but only to indicate the solution to every problem is not "throw money at it".
We should recognize that the industrialized working habits are unnatural and not necessarily something that maintains its own homeostasis with humanity. There's no guarantee that we'll be able sustain this lifestyle, on either a personal or social scale.
No, because it's a tragedy of the commons. Companies who take on extra short term costs to deal with it will lose out to companies that don't; even if long-term, overall, it's a better outcome of companies do deal with it.
The existence of things like this is pretty much the reason for government.
I'd say the cost of turnover is only high for highly specialized roles; a role which software development is rarely considered to be by companies.
If you subscribe to the theory that burn out is all about resentment then it gives you a whole new set of tools to deal with it.
Burnout, like all pain, may be a feature.
