They are expected to generate over 90% of their value after 2020 [0]. There's the expectation that Elon Musk will definitely deliver, that Tesla market share will not be eaten up by other carmakers when they seriously start releasing electric vehicles. The expectation that electric and not another form of energy, such as hydrogen, will dominate, etc.
There's a lot that could go wrong and a lot of unknown variables. Then again everything might turn out fine, the point is that no-one know for sure.
[0] https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:UBQtFu...
They've been "serious" for a long time. Chevy has been selling the Volt since 2010. If they were going to muscle out Tesla they would have done it by now. And it's not just about technology. Tesla has the customer reputation that companies like GM will never have again.
GM is investing in what sells, and right now (i.e. for the last decade or two), that's SUVs and light trucks. Which doesn't bode well for Tesla, at least in the near term.
You can certainly argue that fuel prices are going to go up and make electric cars popular. The question is: does it happen before Tesla goes broke?
(Edit: downvoting doesn't change facts. From GM's own 2017 outlook [1]: "Ten all-new or recently redesigned crossovers are expected to drive GM’s sales and share higher in 2017, including the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, which will compete in the industry’s largest segment.")
[1] https://www.gm.com/investors/sales/us-sales-production.html
I wouldn't worry about Tesla, anyway. Tesla has huge brand clout and advertises by making really awesome, inspiring vehicles. You want the fastest production sedan? There's only the Model S. And Model X is, after all, an SUV/crossover. And Model 3, which isn't, will be the basis for the Model Y, which /will/ be a crossover and/or light truck. Again, Tesla will be perfectly fine on the demand front.
You can't push on a string. Consumers buy bigger cars when gas prices are low, and more efficient cars when gas prices are high. It's why Toyota (which has built a brand identity around fuel efficiency) does worse when fuel prices go down.
Marketing can influence consumers' affinity for brands and perception of product quality. It can't change economics.
The platform looks amazing. It boggles my mind in all the years this vehicle has existed that they haven't made more vehicles based on it.
It's a natural fit. The extra weight is a positive not a negative. The tractor is already a hydrostatic transmission in order to get continuous torque across RPMs and some in this market already use an electric motor for hydraulics (powered from a generator via the engine). It's only used for short bursts of activity so doesn't need a particularly huge battery even.
But such a product doesn't exist yet :-(
These rockets are far superior to their ancestors. With orbital factories around earth, and regular deliveries of colonization supplies, the network is vast, complex and efficient.
Starting with battery manufacturing on earth, all the colonization components required of earth are delivered to the orbital factories where humans and robots work in a beautiful synchronized effort to prepare each packet to Mars. Batteries and other components are delivered to orbit. They are then constructed into the various machines to be delivered to mars on the massive Falcon-33s that will haul them to Mars.
The autonomous Tesla Landers are quite complex, they have impressive batteries, but its their job which is more impressive.
Once orbiting Mars, the payload shall be unpacked and deployed to the surface, where they will continue the construction of the massive solar arrays which already have a large contingent of batteries to slurp up the solar energy and store it for all the other needs of the build-out.
The project has been going on for decades, but we are starting to see some serious results in this phase...
The original idea was laughed at, but it was all backed by sound science and a simple phased approach:
* Develop seed infra at home; Batteries, rockets, robots
* Consumerize these to fund later phases
* Proof-out orbital autonomous delivery services via the ISS
* Commoditize space tourism, popularize it with celebrities
* Exploratory missions to Mars
* Develop orbital manufacturing capabilities, where supplies can be delivered autonomously
* Build Ultra-heavies in orbit, modularly to avoid launch costs from surface (required tethering technology to be developed)
* Deploy communication relay probes between spatial bodies
* Deliver initial robots to surface of Mars, they prep for solar install
* initial solar install to feed robot population already on surface
* Add batteries
* further infrastructure to follow, but with a working autonomous robot service group ready to build out
We are now at the deployed battery stage, the Organization is now preparing the life support systems for long-term human colonization, and within the next 25 years, we will have a permanent Human Civilization2 on the planet Mars... perhaps, Again?
Shorts can get very cranky and righteous about each little bit of slippage. But as long as new enthusiasts keep showing up, and old ones feel lenient, it's hopeless to insist on strict accountability. Even a short-lived burst of optimism is sufficient to arrange more funding, so manana always seems within reach.
Worst case: you're shorting Amazon. The bulls were right, and you go broke.
Best case: you're shorting something like Energy Conversion Devices, which eventually did run out of money and file for Chapter 11 in 2012. Shorts had been predicting its demise since the 1970s. That is a long time to wait.
The only reason I think this matters is their finances are a lot different than a tech company. You are correct that Tesla is currently priced like a tech company though, so maybe I'm way off!
(This only matters for valuation sake, a classic tech play can achieve profit margins far higher than a manufacturing firm.)
Apple dropped the "Computer" from its name when moving firmly into a market (pocket supercomputers) which was a natural extension of its real core competency (high-UI/UX computers), but which (phones) were deeply perceived by the public as something profoundly different from "computers". Steve Jobs rediscovered the company's core competency, focused on it, and adjusted name & strategy accordingly.
Kodak thought its core competency was photochemical consumables. That was a pivot away from imaging, and into oblivion when the imaging technology shifted.
Smith Corona's competency was typewriters. We still need typewriters, but because SC tried to compete with computers (a spreadsheet on an electric typewriter is a non-sequitur), rather than being the best product for a shrinking yet enduring market, the biggest world brand vanished overnight.
If a company is going to pivot (which a name change absolutely signifies), then it better pivot around its core competency. Tesla's "tech" need be absolutely about either electric cars (by which batteries and solar are incidental and expendable for more suitable power sourcing), or solar (by which the consuming device may be far different than just a car), or power storage (source and use of power being incidental). Tesla is only "tech" insofar as they're pushing the limits of technology for building & powering electric cars. Stick with the cars, with solar ONLY as a means to free their power sourcing (and extra powering one's home), and they'll do fine; self-identify as a "tech" company, and they'll die of confusion. Musk is smarter than that mistake.
For me a tech company is any company that uses the development of technology as a competitive advantage. Solar is not, major solar companies are not developing innovative technology. Tesla is, they do not have an advantage in scale or low prices, but have advantage in how their vehicles function.
http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/tsla/short-interest
Shorting generally should only be for companies whose solvency is in doubt.
What's amazing are the longs seeing capital raises at mediocre terms as a wide open positive.
The guy at the top of this thread who said "Shorts can't buy a break".
It's at least arguable that these sorts of capital raises are exactly what the shorts are looking for.
http://www.volcube.com/resources/options-articles/what-is-op...
The stock is detached from reality.
It's my understanding that this was another offering, so, essentially, Tesla sold 5% to Tencent at an average price of $217 and change. Current shareholders get diluted. Prices go up.
I don't get it, but I'd love an explanation. Were people, prior to these capital raises, concerned Tesla couldn't raise any more money? That would make sense, but certainly isn't the sentiment I gathered from my travels.
Tencent was a major investor in Magic Leap and the Saudi Sovereign Fund invested heavily in .coms in early 2000. It is definitely not a sell signal, but I would not buy what Tencent is buying.
Most of my investments are in stocks and funds outside of where I live (Netherlands). Guess which parts of my portfolio aren't doing so well? The EU bonds.
[edit] I'm speculating, but I don't think TenCent could have gotten as big as it has without the blessing of the Chinese government. That is the basis for my view.
Yes, and Tencent is betting on it, since Tesla Chinese market sales has just broken $1B [1], soon Chinese market will be Tesla's biggest market with Chinese government's policy leaning on supporting EV industries in a MAJOR way. Win-win!
http://fortune.com/2017/03/03/tesla-one-billion-sales-china/
This was my immediate question as well. Is this purely an investment for its portfolio or is there a strategic element as well? I imagine being able to send/receive messags on WeChat as the beginning of something more.
It may cost $1.7B but it guarantees continued access, whereas throwing technical exfiltration (ie: hacking) and manual exfiltration (ie: mole in Tesla staff) whose resources are limited and unpredictable.
It's also a good financial investment.
However, shareholders are afforded access regular updates on the financials of the company, which Tencent may be satisfied with on its own.
If the CNY crashes for whatever reason they can dump the stock and flip the currency for a lot.
I mean, they bought all of league of legends. Their primary driver is most likely "let's make money".
