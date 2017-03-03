Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tencent buys 5% of Tesla (techcrunch.com)
Tesla shorts can't get a break. First a smooth $1B+ capital raise without a stock hiccup and now this.

I didn't short the stock but I can understand why someone would.

They are expected to generate over 90% of their value after 2020 [0]. There's the expectation that Elon Musk will definitely deliver, that Tesla market share will not be eaten up by other carmakers when they seriously start releasing electric vehicles. The expectation that electric and not another form of energy, such as hydrogen, will dominate, etc.

There's a lot that could go wrong and a lot of unknown variables. Then again everything might turn out fine, the point is that no-one know for sure.

[0] https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:UBQtFu...

> when they seriously start releasing electric vehicles

They've been "serious" for a long time. Chevy has been selling the Volt since 2010. If they were going to muscle out Tesla they would have done it by now. And it's not just about technology. Tesla has the customer reputation that companies like GM will never have again.

I own a Volt. Best car I've ever driven. GM doesn't care much for it. The only advertising they really do for it basically is trying to steal EV customers from Nissan's Leaf. Really dumb. And the dealers don't like it because 1) they don't know how to service them and especially 2) they almost never need servicing. If you run almost exclusively on electric, you only need like 4-5 oil changes in the entire life of the car. And the brakes last forever, too.

Yup, which is why any entrenched player is going to have to both build an incredible car and fight against their dealerships to sell it.

Actually, the reason GM "doesn't care" about the Volt (I'm exaggerating here; they obviously care a little bit) is because they're rational: electric cars are not popular with mass-market consumers, and it's far from clear that they're going to become popular.

GM is investing in what sells, and right now (i.e. for the last decade or two), that's SUVs and light trucks. Which doesn't bode well for Tesla, at least in the near term.

You can certainly argue that fuel prices are going to go up and make electric cars popular. The question is: does it happen before Tesla goes broke?

(Edit: downvoting doesn't change facts. From GM's own 2017 outlook [1]: "Ten all-new or recently redesigned crossovers are expected to drive GM’s sales and share higher in 2017, including the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, which will compete in the industry’s largest segment.")

[1] https://www.gm.com/investors/sales/us-sales-production.html

The whole point of advertising is to make something popular that isn't already or to maintain popularity for something that would otherwise decline in popularity. As long as all GM is doing is sniping at other electric cars while doing general broad-based advertising of their fossil fuel powered vehicles, they're not lifting a finger to expand the EV market.

I wouldn't worry about Tesla, anyway. Tesla has huge brand clout and advertises by making really awesome, inspiring vehicles. You want the fastest production sedan? There's only the Model S. And Model X is, after all, an SUV/crossover. And Model 3, which isn't, will be the basis for the Model Y, which /will/ be a crossover and/or light truck. Again, Tesla will be perfectly fine on the demand front.

"The whole point of advertising is to make something popular that isn't already or to maintain popularity for something that would otherwise decline in popularity."

You can't push on a string. Consumers buy bigger cars when gas prices are low, and more efficient cars when gas prices are high. It's why Toyota (which has built a brand identity around fuel efficiency) does worse when fuel prices go down.

Marketing can influence consumers' affinity for brands and perception of product quality. It can't change economics.

Close to 200,000 Prius's are sold each year. While that's no where near the "best selling" car, their Camry (400,000 cars a year), that's substantial.


Very interesting points. So as the other comment has pointed out, traditional automakers will have difficulties selling through their dealerships. Do any of the established players have any plans for their own dealerships / showrooms?

They can't as the rights to having local dealerships has already been split out. They'd have to buy out their dealers and probably change a bit of State law to accommodate that.

I'm about to buy a Volt as soon as VW buys my dieselgate car back from me. I have had to go through a few different dealers to find someone who is serious about selling the thing.

The platform looks amazing. It boggles my mind in all the years this vehicle has existed that they haven't made more vehicles based on it.

Agreed. A pickup based on the Volt technology would be fantastic. Electric can allow crazy good torque. And you have a nice big battery, backed by a quiet and efficient built-in generator that only needs to run occasionally, to run power tools off of.

I'm a small minority market, but I'd love an electric replacement for my 30hp diesel small compact utility tractor.

It's a natural fit. The extra weight is a positive not a negative. The tractor is already a hydrostatic transmission in order to get continuous torque across RPMs and some in this market already use an electric motor for hydraulics (powered from a generator via the engine). It's only used for short bursts of activity so doesn't need a particularly huge battery even.

But such a product doesn't exist yet :-(


The year is 2051, SpaceX has made significant progress on building out infrastructure on mars. In the last 25 years we have seen the explosion of Musk's empire across the solar system. Starting with the seed efforts on earth, robotic rockets have been flowing to Mars in droves. The exceptional thing is how they have delivered the infrastructure to the planet once there.

These rockets are far superior to their ancestors. With orbital factories around earth, and regular deliveries of colonization supplies, the network is vast, complex and efficient.

Starting with battery manufacturing on earth, all the colonization components required of earth are delivered to the orbital factories where humans and robots work in a beautiful synchronized effort to prepare each packet to Mars. Batteries and other components are delivered to orbit. They are then constructed into the various machines to be delivered to mars on the massive Falcon-33s that will haul them to Mars.

The autonomous Tesla Landers are quite complex, they have impressive batteries, but its their job which is more impressive.

Once orbiting Mars, the payload shall be unpacked and deployed to the surface, where they will continue the construction of the massive solar arrays which already have a large contingent of batteries to slurp up the solar energy and store it for all the other needs of the build-out.

The project has been going on for decades, but we are starting to see some serious results in this phase...

The original idea was laughed at, but it was all backed by sound science and a simple phased approach:

* Develop seed infra at home; Batteries, rockets, robots

* Consumerize these to fund later phases

* Proof-out orbital autonomous delivery services via the ISS

* Commoditize space tourism, popularize it with celebrities

* Exploratory missions to Mars

* Develop orbital manufacturing capabilities, where supplies can be delivered autonomously

* Build Ultra-heavies in orbit, modularly to avoid launch costs from surface (required tethering technology to be developed)

* Deploy communication relay probes between spatial bodies

* Deliver initial robots to surface of Mars, they prep for solar install

* initial solar install to feed robot population already on surface

* Add batteries

* further infrastructure to follow, but with a working autonomous robot service group ready to build out

We are now at the deployed battery stage, the Organization is now preparing the life support systems for long-term human colonization, and within the next 25 years, we will have a permanent Human Civilization2 on the planet Mars... perhaps, Again?

Every budding short seller needs to, at some point in their career, learn the lesson of never shorting a growth tech stock.

Yes. Short-selling pioneer Bob Wilson nailed the key insight on these situations. They are "manana stocks," Wilson declared, way back in the 1970s. Their valuation is premised on the notion that something wonderful will happen in the future. Time horizons keep being pushed out, but the stocks' fans don't mind.

Shorts can get very cranky and righteous about each little bit of slippage. But as long as new enthusiasts keep showing up, and old ones feel lenient, it's hopeless to insist on strict accountability. Even a short-lived burst of optimism is sufficient to arrange more funding, so manana always seems within reach.

Worst case: you're shorting Amazon. The bulls were right, and you go broke.

Best case: you're shorting something like Energy Conversion Devices, which eventually did run out of money and file for Chapter 11 in 2012. Shorts had been predicting its demise since the 1970s. That is a long time to wait.

Rather needs to understand how to have a basket of shorts and manage risk as opposed to shorting single names.

Or to confuse Tesla with a tech company.

you seem to have a very narrow understanding of what technology means. computers are not the only "technology" in the world.

What kind of company would you call it?

TSLA behaves mostly like 3 X Musk Tweets Bull ETF.

Every company these days is a tech company in some respects, but I don't think Tesla fits the bill in the general sense. Tesla is a green energy manufacturing company.

The only reason I think this matters is their finances are a lot different than a tech company. You are correct that Tesla is currently priced like a tech company though, so maybe I'm way off!

A battery/renewable energy company.

I think the key distinction is hard costs. Tech companies have server costs. Tesla has manufacturing and contractor expenses.

Exactly. Tesla is a tech company like GE is a tech company. It's modern manufacturing.

(This only matters for valuation sake, a classic tech play can achieve profit margins far higher than a manufacturing firm.)

reply


Tesla has plenty of server architecture, their cars are constantly talking to it for data collection and updates.

They changed their name this year from Tesla Motors to Tesla Inc. to indicate a wider focus on technologies, not just cars (solar panels, batteries). How do they not qualify as a tech company?

reply


Knowing the company's core competency is very important. Stray from that, bad things happen. Is Tesla an electric car company? or an electric supply chain company? or what? If EV manufacturing, then focus on the car construction & experience, doing what's needed to power the thing (battery production, home solar services) but realize those can/should be ejected when better solutions arise. If a "tech" company, then we'll see Tesla stray into solar strip mining, long-distance delivery, app writing, and a host of other activities utterly unrelated to EVs - eventually dropping the EV part altogether.

Apple dropped the "Computer" from its name when moving firmly into a market (pocket supercomputers) which was a natural extension of its real core competency (high-UI/UX computers), but which (phones) were deeply perceived by the public as something profoundly different from "computers". Steve Jobs rediscovered the company's core competency, focused on it, and adjusted name & strategy accordingly.

Kodak thought its core competency was photochemical consumables. That was a pivot away from imaging, and into oblivion when the imaging technology shifted.

Smith Corona's competency was typewriters. We still need typewriters, but because SC tried to compete with computers (a spreadsheet on an electric typewriter is a non-sequitur), rather than being the best product for a shrinking yet enduring market, the biggest world brand vanished overnight.

If a company is going to pivot (which a name change absolutely signifies), then it better pivot around its core competency. Tesla's "tech" need be absolutely about either electric cars (by which batteries and solar are incidental and expendable for more suitable power sourcing), or solar (by which the consuming device may be far different than just a car), or power storage (source and use of power being incidental). Tesla is only "tech" insofar as they're pushing the limits of technology for building & powering electric cars. Stick with the cars, with solar ONLY as a means to free their power sourcing (and extra powering one's home), and they'll do fine; self-identify as a "tech" company, and they'll die of confusion. Musk is smarter than that mistake.

Interesting sidenote -- after reading the keyboard.io adventures-in-manufacturing emails, what really jumps out at me are the extent to which Apple's true brilliance these days is on the manufacturing/supply chain end of things.

reply


reply


For me a tech company is any company that uses the development of technology as a competitive advantage. Solar is not, major solar companies are not developing innovative technology. Tesla is, they do not have an advantage in scale or low prices, but have advantage in how their vehicles function.

reply


Is anyone actually short Tesla to a significant degree? I can understand the normal hedging positions and daily trading, but shorting a stock with so much positive sentiment is folly...

reply


31 million TSLA shares are currently held short, which represents somewhere in the region of 20% of the non-insider shares. (Yahoo finance says 38% of the float, so I guess it depends how many shares you consider freely available on the market).

http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/tsla/short-interest

Petrodollar players doubling-down?

There's this guy named Jim Chanos...

This is why you should purchase put options instead of short selling. Exposure to short selling is theoretically infinite. Exposure to put options is just the price you paid for the option.

Shorting generally should only be for companies whose solvency is in doubt.

With put option you pay a big premium for the right for someone else to take that risk. If the company has a high volatility like Tesla you will pay a big premium to buy that option.

The stock has been stagnant for a long time, and it's still off its high. Shorts have done fine.

What's amazing are the longs seeing capital raises at mediocre terms as a wide open positive.

Who says the capital raise is a 'wide open positive'? As someone long TSLA I'm not ecstatic. But short of selling my stock, how else can I signal?

>Who says the capital raise is a 'wide open positive'?

The guy at the top of this thread who said "Shorts can't buy a break".

It's at least arguable that these sorts of capital raises are exactly what the shorts are looking for.

The raise will dilute earnings for common shareholders, so definitely a downward force on stock price. That being said, this investment and the recent raise you alluded to should clobber the put skew.

http://www.volcube.com/resources/options-articles/what-is-op...

>The raise will dilute earnings for common shareholders, so definitely a downward force on stock price.

The stock is detached from reality.

It's my understanding that this was another offering, so, essentially, Tesla sold 5% to Tencent at an average price of $217 and change. Current shareholders get diluted. Prices go up.

I don't get it, but I'd love an explanation. Were people, prior to these capital raises, concerned Tesla couldn't raise any more money? That would make sense, but certainly isn't the sentiment I gathered from my travels.

One of life's little mysteries is that you almost always lose money if you invest internationally. A friend of mine says it is because the locals know what is going on better than you do.

Tencent was a major investor in Magic Leap and the Saudi Sovereign Fund invested heavily in .coms in early 2000. It is definitely not a sell signal, but I would not buy what Tencent is buying.

You should have told this fact to Yahoo management before they invested in Alibaba or maybe to Naspers before they invested in Tencent.

reply


Sounds like confirmation bias, also one of life's mysteries.

Citation definitely needed.

Most of my investments are in stocks and funds outside of where I live (Netherlands). Guess which parts of my portfolio aren't doing so well? The EU bonds.

I see this move as a blessing for Tesla to gain market share in China. The stock is valued for growth far into the future, and achieving that outcome is really iffy without a robust China market.

[edit] I'm speculating, but I don't think TenCent could have gotten as big as it has without the blessing of the Chinese government. That is the basis for my view.

> I see this move as a blessing for Tesla to gain market share in China.

Yes, and Tencent is betting on it, since Tesla Chinese market sales has just broken $1B [1], soon Chinese market will be Tesla's biggest market with Chinese government's policy leaning on supporting EV industries in a MAJOR way. Win-win!

http://fortune.com/2017/03/03/tesla-one-billion-sales-china/

They should've bought 10%...or change their name to Fivecent

Funny. Just yesterday I commented on an HN thread that my first electric car would likely be Chinese, but that it might have the "Tesla" name on it.

reply


> Tencent is a prolific investor. It holds equity in Snap, this year’s hot tech IPO, among others following an early investment. While that interest in messaging makes sense since Tencent’s operates China’s dominant chat app — WeChat — it isn’t immediately clear whether the Tesla investment has strategic undertones.

This was my immediate question as well. Is this purely an investment for its portfolio or is there a strategic element as well? I imagine being able to send/receive messags on WeChat as the beginning of something more.

Having access to the internals at Tesla is interesting and potentially powerful -- significant ownership share brings many benefits that are by no means small. Albeit on a need-to-know basis and through a peephole, it is nonetheless advantageous.

It may cost $1.7B but it guarantees continued access, whereas throwing technical exfiltration (ie: hacking) and manual exfiltration (ie: mole in Tesla staff) whose resources are limited and unpredictable.

It's also a good financial investment.

Can you explain what kind of access you mean? I thought preferential information sharing with specific investors violated SEC rules?

reply


However, shareholders are afforded access regular updates on the financials of the company, which Tencent may be satisfied with on its own.

reply


reply


Yes, that's the real question. If Tencent obtained a board seat as well, then I could think of all sorts of scenarios that could benefit Tencent in China, but not necessarily Tesla.

Could be a portfolio diversification move- not sure how they financed it but China's currency is pretty inflated, we've seen a lot of large equity investments from the Chinese in the past 2 years (in Hollywood, for example).

If the CNY crashes for whatever reason they can dump the stock and flip the currency for a lot.

Smart move. Tencent's investing but not controlling strategy make it good supporter of the new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs against AAAAF(Apple Alphabet Amazon Alibaba Facebook): - JD - Didi - Snap - Meituan-Dianping ……

reply


> but not controlling strategy

reply


I am not following. Who are the new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs?

reply


I guess Elon? He's no spring chicken, but certainly ambitious and an entrepreneur.

I only need Twocent to know this is a bad idea.

I suppose the administration is going to argue this move supports Trump's claim that global climate change is a Chinese plot to undermine the American economy.

