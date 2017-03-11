Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Don’t Discriminate Against Mutants Like Me (nytimes.com)
62 points by fasteo 2 hours ago





If this isn't a ringing endorsement for single-payer "medicare for all" health insurance, I don't know what is. As a society we're aghast at the notion that people might be discriminated against due to their genetic pre-conditions. Why the heck do we let our values slug it out in an inefficient, non-competitive, quasi-market?

Also, because it's Hacker News and a lot of folks here are engaged in start-ups, I wonder why I hear relatively more from tech about basic income than single-payer health. While basic income goes further, single-payer health removes a major burden / friction for creating a start up.

Also, from a labor standpoint, decoupling health benefits from work allows start-ups to play with less-than-full-time employment arrangements. Having more people fractionally employed might be just the safety valve we need until automation job loss is more comprehensively addressed. But I digress.

Single payer is one of several good ways to insulate citizens from the costs of individual health events. Another approach removes even the shadow prices used by single payer, and provides health care as an infrastructure element.

Imagine if all roads were turnpikes with tolls. Single payer has the government pay those tolls. But for local roads, we would rather remove the toll booths and allow free and easy access. The same could be true of preventative care, basic access to an NP or similar, well child care, and such.

> The same could be true of preventative care, basic access to an NP or similar, well child care, and such.

I never thought of the issue that way but now that I hear it I absolutely agree. I do not plan on having a child... ever so this may sound a little trollish but please bear with me here.

Anyone who is against gender discrimination (or thinks there is no discrimination against women based on gender) should be FOR free of cost and generally available quality child care for all. I think a lot of bias against women in the work force will go away if we don't have a mindset that women will quit the workforce once they have children.

>> Single payer has the government pay those tolls.

On our behalf, collectively, with our money. Some people still haven't processed just what "single payer" means.

Come to Europe, you'll like it.

(this assumes, perhaps incorrectly, that you live in the US)

Difficult for family reasons right now, but having lived in New Zealand w/universal health care, I know first-hand how many things improve in a society with safety nets.

Your employer shouldn't have anything to do with your health care; the majority of economists across the political spectrum would agree. Single payer is not the only alternative to that. There are people who can't afford enough food, so we give them either food stamps or cash rather than trying to make it free for everyone.

The margins and economic incentives in medical care are very different from those in food and housing. It's of limited use to compare solutions in these two spaces.

"Medical care" is a broad category though. Of course emergency medicine will never work like food. But I wonder what percentage of spending, say, goes to things that are closer to food than to emergency medicine?

Almost none of the spending in medicine is analogous to spending on food. The closest would be things like regular checkups. For just about everything else the goal of payers is to minimize usage of the product they sell, not maximize it.

In food, grocers are (roughly speaking, here) analogous to insurers and food is analogous to care utilization. Grocers want to maximize sales of food at the best price possible: they make more money by moving their product. Insurers want to minimize utilization: they make less money by "moving" their product.

In the case of food, the grocers' and buyers' incentives are aligned: people need food, and grocers want to provide it. In the case of medicine, this isn't the case: people need care, and the access providers don't want to provide it.

That's why countries regulate it. So you don't have "incentives" where care should be provided.

It's a strong argument against employer funded healthcare, but I get the impression that no one really takes the "employer funded healthcare is great and I would design it that way even if I were starting over from scratch" position. Does that sound right?

I think that does sound right. I never understood why healthcare was so tied to employers in the first place. Healthcare should be entireley independent of employment status in my opinion... but, and I'm sure given HN demographics I'm likely to be in the minority, I find the ACA to be unconstitutional, specifically the mandate, so I have recently been trying to bone up on the legal discussion surrounding the general welfare and commerce clauses to understand the nuance left there for single payer but without a mandate.

> I have recently been trying to bone up on the legal discussion surrounding the general welfare and commerce clauses

You will find that the jurisprudence surrounding those clauses bears no resemblance whatever to what the clauses actually say. For example, look up Wickard v. Filburn and see if you think that Supreme Court decision used a reasonable interpretation of what Congress can regulate under the guise of "interstate commerce".

Interestingly, though, the clause under which the individual mandate was found constitutional was actually the Taxing Clause--the Supreme Court said it was not constitutional under either the Commerce Clause or the Necessary and Proper Clause, which was how the government had argued the case. In other words, the Supreme Court said that, while it was not constitutional to require everyone to purchase health insurance, it was constitutional to tax people who didn't. Go figure.

The full opinion is here:

http://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/11pdf/11-393c3a2.pdf

I never understood why healthcare was so tied to employers in the first place.

Wage controls during WW2: http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=1140451...

Which if I remember correctly were very highly contested on constitutional grounds as well.

Yep. Here's the Supreme Court decision that upheld them:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yakus_v._United_States

Because employers can provide group health insurance plans.

Without either the individual mandate (which is itself a half-assed approximation to single payer healthcare) or group health insurance (through employers or some other non-health-related cooperative), people put off getting health insurance until they get sick, the risk pool stops being a pool and the whole concept of "insurance" falls apart.

Single-payer systems are not without problems either. Unless we're rich enough, as a society, to pay for perfect healthcare for everyone then there will be some people who get less than perfect care.

In an individual-pays system, those with expensive conditions or those who are poorer lose out. In a government-pays system those without political leverage lose out - often still those who are poorer.

The British NHS, for example, has been the target of much ire due to different (and arbitrary-seeming) spending priorities in different parts of the country, often called the "postcode lottery".

If a society is not able to pay for 'perfect healthcare' then it will not pay for 'perfect healthcare' under any system.

However, as your reduce the cost of providing healthcare with single payer systems you increase society's ability to provide high quality healthcare. Remember, if a doctor sees 1000 people a month then you can detect fraud by randomly sampling 20 cases. However, if 10 companies each need to check for fraud they may investigate 10 cases each, but with 10 X 10 that's still more effort. Further, they are each going to try and cost shift to the others, which is a zero sum game.

Why do you believe that the possibility that people may be discriminated against due to their dna is a ringing endorsement for single-payer "medicare for all" health insurance?

Because a single payer would, by definition, cover everyone.

Private insurance companies and employers (the two places most Americans get their health insurance from) may not want to pay for the higher costs associated with higher risk people like this. Employers would be especially susceptible to this sort of discrimination if proposed legislation allowing employers to demand genetic tests of their employees passes.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2017/0...

The discrimination referenced in the article is not just about insurance costs. Even if health care costs were totally removed from employees they would still have reason to discriminate on genetic factors.

We are all a part of the human race and we owe it to ourselves and our fellow humans to take care of each other.

Because the nature of the current system has incentives for employers to have a healthy "pool". When you have larger pools with a single payer, that goes away. With the current system, those people will end up either getting care that isn't paid for and gets picked up by taxpayers, probably not enough to survive. Or, those people will be shunted to high risk pools, which will be largely paid by taxpayers.

ELIZA, is that you?

Because a single-payer health system (like the NHS) largely prevents this discrimination.

I think many people working on Basic Income would do well to focus their energy on pushing Single Payer + voucher systems for everything. Basic levels of healthcare, food, etc.

It makes far more sense than single payer, because it cannot be traded away easily by the recipients during bad decisions, so it is a stronger safety net.

But it is also far cheaper and more efficient than basic income, because buyers don't compete so prices don't go up across the board "patio style".

Being born with this type of genetic predisposition is unfair, but passing that risk on to an unknowing employer is also unfair. For a medium-size business that underwrites its own policies (very common), a few employees with multi-million dollar medical needs can easily make the difference between a modest profit and bankruptcy.

If we care about equal protection of all American citizens -- and I believe that we should -- the solution is not to legally prohibit employers from performing genetic screenings, it's simply to cover healthcare for high-risk individuals, or ideally everyone, at the national level with single-payer care. That way there's no incentive to cheat anti-genetic-discrimination laws, business don't have to worry about getting hit with an unexpected multi-million dollar expense, and the cost of coverage to everyone shows up on the national ledger, where it honestly belongs.

What companies underwrite their own health insurance policies?

I would find that to be a ridiculous risk for those not actually in the business. The whole idea behind insurance is to spread the risk among lots of people. If a medium-sized business is underwriting their own policy, I would think they would quickly go bankrupt more often than not.

Most medium-to-large employers in the US are self-insured, although big insurers manage the plans for them. When I was working at a factory with a couple of thousand employees, one of them crushed her leg in a motorcycle accident and required a total amputation. Shortly thereafter (and before her return to work) we had an all-hands meeting where they emphasized the importance of vehicular safety during our off hours. HR didn't name any names, although everybody knew who they were talking about.

reply


My company has about 1,000 employees and underwrites its own insurance. They allocate a pool at the beginning of the year and anything that isn't used is written off as profit at the end of the year. I don't know anything more specific than that, but our medium sized, successful company does do this.

reply


reply


Family farms.

If you're concerned about family farms you would oppose things too like ag-gag laws regarding un-hygenic food production/abuse and the general anti-humane industrialization of food products both animal and other.

These are far more potent threats to traditional pastoral and agricultural traditions than tax policy. If it was just a bunch of family farms competing against each other (or more likely forming co-ops given history) then it might be a bit more of a fair playing field.

Do businesses have these same concerns about hiring disabled people?

Classifying those with certain genetic mutations as disabled, could be another solution to this problem. Although it should, in theory render them immune from. discrimination, it's a highly imperfect solution that could lead to a very ugly society.

Id rather just keep that information completely private. Companies have been able to operate just fine without the data provided by genetic tests since time immemorial. Employers are not allowed to ask about whether or not you are. married, have kids, your religion, your ethnicity etc. It might not be fair, but it is a trade-off/tax that I would happily pay to ensure that people, through no fault of their own, experience a new class of systemic, institutional discrimination.

Yes, that's why the disabled are a protected class.

For now.

> ... the solution is not to legally prohibit employers from performing genetic screenings, it's simply to cover [everyone]

OK, but then why would employers even bother to query the genetics of their employees? So they could STILL discriminate on the basis of genetics (regardless of whether it cost them in medical insurance)?

It seems we're racing towards the events of Gattaca. It's easy to dismiss the movie as being similar to the far fetched distopian depictions in Minority Report, but in this case we actually have the technology to make it a reality.

I might be alone here, but I always felt Gattaca was misunderstood. The dystopia was that society allowed non-enhanced humans to be born. Allowing an underclass to exist, voluntarily, was the mistake. Genetic-engineering healthier, better people sounds great. Let's just make sure everyone has access.

I could be misremembering but I thought the character who was non-enhanced was born that way on purpose due to the choice of the mother. Gets a lot more ethically dicey when you start talking about forcing people to genetically engineer their children or face them being forced into a underclass.

You're correct. I think the other point is that regardless of the path we choose, there will be a period where not everyone will be genetically engineered due to availability (older people who were born before it was invented, people born to poor or conservative families)

OP here. Pure corporativism. I am a mutant too. Didn't get any superpower though.

I think Americans are going to realize exactly what "run the government like a Trump-branded business" really means. The anti-climate change and pro-business attitude the GOP has doesn't suddenly mean jobs and wealth for all. It means rolling back protections like these. We just saw our browsing data privacy taken from us and now this is probably going to happen. Not sure what Trump voters were expecting, but this is it. I hope they're happy with it.

This is why I never understood the "run the government like a business" concept. Business and governments do very different things. You wouldn't run a business like a government and running a government like a business is no better.

Indeed. If you were to truly run the government like you'd run a business, wouldn't you "fire" all the older people who are no longer performing at an acceptable level i.e. retired?

From a .gov perspective performance and production is measured not by working, but by voting, and voting rates are excellent for older people.

That's one more way a government isn't a business. Also, didn't Trump campaign on generally minimizing government? Did (does) he also run his businesses in such as way so as to "minimize" them?

Obviously there are approaches that make sense to be common to running both business and government (that probably apply to most everything else as well because they'd seem like "common sense") but, at a high level, to say "run government like a business" is one of those things that only sounds reasonable (possibly) until you think about it.

High risk pools are an answer to the questions posed here. A collective will to ignore reality would not seem to be an answer to me.

How do high risk pools address this? Will they be subsidized more then others, passing the cost to taxpayers? Otherwise, they will be unaffordable. The only way insurance works is to pool resources of people who don't need the service to cover those that do need the service.

reply


There are two very different questions here, though.

One is whether we should accurately assess risk and probable healthcare costs. To which: yes, obviously.

But the other is whether our existing system can do that without ruining people's lives for reasons they can't control. To which: no, probably not.

The article points out that for insurers (or employers who underwrite their own insurance), mandates to cover people mean that dropping/firing someone in a high risk pool makes more sense than pricing accordingly. We already have regular problems with people getting dropped as they claim, we should expect to see people dropped because they will claim too.

Sure, risk pooling makes sense. But in practice we have a strikingly inefficient market that will probably respond to this information in a way that ruins a lot of lives unnecessarily.

"The legislation would enable companies to coerce employees into participating in wellness programs that could require them to undergo genetic testing and provide genetic information about themselves and their families."

This is the price. There will be other prices.

So-called "red state morons" who "vote against their own economic interests" often tout a hazy, poorly thought out rationale of "freedom" as the driving force behind their choices.

There is, however, a decent heuristic at work here. They know that there's no such thing as a free lunch.

Just because they have no idea how they'll be made to pay for it doesn't mean they're wrong.

'There's no such thing as a free lunch' seems to be code for 'I've got mine, screw the rest of you.'

> They know that there's no such thing as a free lunch.

I'm already paying for health insurance. Its not, nor has it ever been, a free lunch. Diving into my genetics is completely uncalled for. Stop calling health care buyers moochers, thanks.

Also somehow almost all other wealthy western nations do better than us by almost all metrics in healthcare and they don't need to do this either. What's wrong with Americans?

Covering existing conditions is a wonderful thing. And it is a free lunch.

Regular wellness checks, etc., while wonderful, are a free lunch. They are not insurable. You can't insure for regular, scheduled services. Because math.[1]

If you see things like this - things that are either exorbitantly expensive or defy the bounds of underwriting or both you should expect to pay other prices, elsewhere.

[1] This is insurance 101. You cannot insure against regular, universally consumed services. There is no underwriting pool there. You cannot buy an auto policy that includes regular tire replacement - and if you could, the premiums would include 100% of the tires cost (plus admin).

Regular wellness checks are a cost savings measure because many conditions are trivial if caught early and very expensive if caught late.

What is an 'existing condition'? In my experience, it is a condition discovered while under a previous, different insurance policy. The policies for most large employers are happy to cover preexisting conditions, in my experience, while individual and small group policies are not.

Which should concern the entrepreneurs out there.

Insurance 201 will point out that you may be better off paying for regular, scheduled services, when you see it reduces your risk for irregular, high cost variances. To use your example, if auto insurers proved that once yearly "tire check" reduces catastrophic payouts by enough, you bet they would offer to cover them (or reduced rate if you do it, which amounts to the same thing).

"Health insurance" doesn't really work like most insurance anyway, because people. It is of course sensible to construct a system to understand true costs, but sometimes you're just going to pay them, even if the math doesn't work (although honestly, it probably works fine if your model is good enough. An insurance company won't think about the externalities that a federal government has to, for example)

I'm pretty sure most people with an existing condition would prefer not to have it at all than to cost insurance companies more and have that covered.

It's not a free lunch. They paid the admission fee with their health.

Regular wellness checkups are also not a free lunch. They're priced into the policies. You absolutely can insure against regularly consumed services, as long as the premium is enough to cover it and to do the underwriting for the unexpected expenses. Look at dental or vision insurance. The vast majority of what they cover are regular wellness visits.

Putting that aside, free wellness visits are also in the interest of the insurer. It's far cheaper to prevent disease or to treat it early than it is to deal with it later. Those savings from this so-called "free lunch" ends up right back in their pockets.

"You absolutely can insure against regularly consumed services, as long as the premium is enough to cover it"

That is called fee for service. Maybe it gets bundled with actual insurance, but it's not insurance. Regular, universal expenses are not underwritable.

Insurance is a technical term that has a strict meaning. You are absolutely correct that regular wellness checkups, etc., can positively affect the outcomes of that insurance pool, but they are not, themselves, insurable. They have to be paid for somewhere.

They actually are underwritable. Not everyone utilizes wellness visits, just like not everyone gets an x-ray, in a given year. Insurance companies can price in the expected value of wellness visits based on the participation rate.

Therefore, it fits the definition of insurance, even though the likelihood of a claim is relatively high.

And enormous amounts of money being spent in the last six months of life is also a regular, universally consumed service. Death in America is inevitably incredibly expensive and I'm not talking about the funeral director racket. Admittedly half the money is not spent in the last couple months of life.

Combined with the USA no longer being a "wealthy western nation" for a variety of reasons revolving around extreme income inequality, massive demographic changes, etc. Europe is no longer a peer. America is demographically no longer a euro nation and the long term trends indicate something vaguely "South African" in our future. A peer to the USA in 2017 or in the future, would be found in South America or Africa. Compared to those real peers, we're doing a great job in medical and educational fields. Yes we suck compared to Germans but "we americans" are not Germans, not anymore, so whats the point of that observation exactly? If our Africans are the best educated and healthiest Africans on the planet, if our South Americans are the best educated and healthiest South Americans on the planet, whats the problem exactly? Even legacy races like whites, USA has some of the best educated white people on the planet. Our averages might be dismal for various human biological differences reasons, but broken out into hyphenated-american groups, all our groups kick butt individually.

With respect to people not understanding the politics, according to the BLS there's only 100M full time employees over 25 years of age of which most but not all have bennies such as health insurance. Google claims the USA population is 319M. Pondering why the winners of a democratic election would screw over employees with bennies is like being surprised at the result of two wolves and a sheep voting on dinner.

Combining this, some of the numbers are insane. Every working person has to pay in their insurance and taxes enough money for roughly three likely incredibly expensive deaths. Very theoretically in some kind of pre-historic Egyptian sense a culture can afford a middle class lifetime income level cost of death/medical care on a 1:1 basis without creating too much of a pyramid inflation scheme. However if a nation intentionally wipes out its middle class like the USA replacing with struggling working class you can't expect each working class lifetime income to fund three middle class financial scale deaths.

The medical system has to match the economic system. Either the medical system has to be collapsed to South American or African levels, or the economic system has to be improved to Euro levels. "F you I've got mine" utterly eliminates any possibility of economic improvement, income inequality will increase permanently no matter what. That means medical care must collapse to, on average, African or South American levels. To insist otherwise is to risk sounding like one of those old people in the 70s who assumed we would never destroy our own industrial base intentionally, so surely the factories will reopen soon. I am curious what the hospital/health care equivalent is of the "rust belt" meme, because health care today is like a labor intensive assembly line factory in the USA in 1970, you may as well start counting the months until the jobs are gone and the buildings are abandoned to urban explorers, there literally is no alternative.

I'm not sure this is necessarily bad. Most lifespan improvement and quality of life improvement over the last centuries in western and formerly western countries came from civil engineers who had their glory stolen by the medical complex. Don't get me wrong, I'm sure it'll be bad, but unless we go "pol pot" on the civil engineers, we're not going back to 1800s era death rates. If we do that, then we're really doomed.

https://www.bls.gov/cps/cpsaat08.htm

Think of preventative healthcare itself as insurance against ailments popping appearing only once they're far more expensive to fix.

