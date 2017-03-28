Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook launches Stories in the main Facebook app (techcrunch.com)
11 points by danijelb 33 minutes ago





I thought a big factor for Snapchat was that it did not have Facebook users.

Teens and 20-somethings liked the fact that Snapchat was their real friends. Facebook has that goofy uncle, and coworkers from 5 jobs ago, and old classmates you don't really want to stay in touch with. Facebook has too many "weak ties".

Therefore, Facebook could clone every feature of Snapchat but it can't change the fact that it is still Facebook. The new features might keep Facebook users from switching to Snapchat but would it entice Snapchat users to switch to Facebook? Sure, people can use social networks for a myriad of reasons but Snapchat the network seems to be a dominant factor.

I've been saying for a while that Snapchat was a feature masquerading as a business. Once FB messenger gets the filter goofiness that SC has (maybe it does already, I dont know), that'll be everything SC had to offer that I am aware of.

Unless SC does something novel soon, it's not going to be around for much longer.

"After 24 hours, posts in your story disappear forever" - Yeah, sure. You mean it stays in Facebook datacenters forever. Just a slight difference. :)

Is that any different than Snapchat? There's no proof either way.

Do these stories sync with those in Messenger? Seems weird if it doesn't but there's no mention in TFA.

Am I right in thinking that these are completely separate to the Instagram stories?

They are trying to kill Snapchat by coping it repeatedly in all their products. Pretty interesting strategy and I suspect it may work. Sort of feels like Google's desparate G+ attempt to clone Facebook.

It does feel a bit hacked onto the main Facebook experience though.

What makes you think it will work? G+ is like the poster child for fighting the wrong way, a technically more advanced product that lacked the user base, and thus the point, of Facebook. Isn't Facebook doing the same thing with Snapchat, where the different user base is the real draw, not the tech?

That does seem to be implied by the article.

