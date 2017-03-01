Now since Amazon owns the cloud infrastructure, they can detect which apps are among the most successful (e.g. customer service apps) and build only winners. Again, they can use their scale and distribution to muscle out competitors.
reply
> competition in the marketplace is ultimately great for the consumer
Not to say that all competition is bad, just that market competition is not a panacea.
Silly question: but if i didn't want my folks to use web browsers, and simply wanted to route a call to whomever is on call (and that person works remote, let's say), I wonder if possible to simply route the calls to that person's mobile phone?
[0] https://www.twilio.com/blog/2017/03/supercharge-your-amazon-...
Edit: yep
https://investors.twilio.com/news/all-news/press-release-det...
http://www.businessinsider.com/twilio-amazon-web-services-pa...
Sounds like you can build a fairly sophisticated robodialer with it. That's not terribly easy to find out in the market. Hope they have some controls to curb abuse.
Disclaimer: I am ex-Twilio
If I'm not paying by the CPU hour, then it isn't "cloud".
Now since Amazon owns the cloud infrastructure, they can detect which apps are among the most successful (e.g. customer service apps) and build only winners. Again, they can use their scale and distribution to muscle out competitors.
reply