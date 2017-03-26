Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Impossible Java (barahilia.github.io)
I was surprised to learn that in Kotlin, it is possible to disambiguate overloaded functions based only on their return type. I had no idea the JVM even supports such semantics. [1]

[1]: http://stackoverflow.com/q/42916801/1772342

According you your link JVM does not support this feature. It's implemented by Kotlin itself. I guess it's probably some kind of name-mangling scheme.

tl;dr Java needs to be able to decide which overloaded method implementation to use at compile time, meaning you can't differentiate between method implementations based on return type alone. However, when compiled to bytecode, each method and method call includes the return type as part of the method identification, so Java bytecode is actually capable of differentiating between implementations with the same name based on return type alone. This fact is used by bytecode obfuscators, and can lead to bugs in decompiled code if the decompiler doesn't account for it.

It seems like this is simply a disassembler error (albeit an understandable one). Am I missing something?

What did the disassembler do wrong? It just happens that there is no valid Java code which could produce that (valid) bytecode. What should it have outputted instead?

The same thing exists in .NET IL where you can overload methods based only on return values (among other interesting things like modopt/modreq [0] etc.).

[0]: http://stackoverflow.com/a/5294456

This is about Dalvik bytecode format, but the same applies to standard Java bytebode files. Practically any obfuscated Java code will have this, which makes reverse engineering much more difficult without the tools to handle it.

Why is it not as simple as mapping the method call instructions to returntype_methodname format? Am I missing something?

Yes. Because of overloading there may be 2 functions with the same name and the same return type but different arguments. So you need to include them too.

What if the call site does not use the returned value?

Another oddity to think about in java source code: In regular Java, all objects extend java.lang.Object, including java.lang.Class. So how do you bootstrap building java.lang.Object from source?

You don't.

This is part of the bootstraping process of a programming language.

Usually such special types are built manually in the compiler data structures, or make use of special primitives, like native methods on Java's case.

java.lang.Object is just part of the VM. Same thing with native methods.

This is a well known problem in the field of decompilers and disassemblers. It figures that the pseudo-code it outputs for generic compilers is pretty good, but when encountered with a man-made assembly or byte-code, they go places.

Even the Java compiler uses that trick, by example with a bridge method.

  public static void main(String[] args) {
    class Fun implements Supplier<String> {
      public String get() { return null; }
    }
    
    Arrays.stream(Fun.class.getMethods())
      .filter(m -> m.getDeclaringClass() == Fun.class)
      .forEach(System.out::println);
  }

why not use .getDeclaredMethods()?

> Any compiler of sound mind and memory will issue an error

GHC would beg to differ.

