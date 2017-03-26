[1]: http://stackoverflow.com/q/42916801/1772342
This is part of the bootstraping process of a programming language.
Usually such special types are built manually in the compiler data structures, or make use of special primitives, like native methods on Java's case.
public static void main(String[] args) {
class Fun implements Supplier<String> {
public String get() { return null; }
}
Arrays.stream(Fun.class.getMethods())
.filter(m -> m.getDeclaringClass() == Fun.class)
.forEach(System.out::println);
}
GHC would beg to differ.
