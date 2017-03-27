Print media provides a common landscape. And that landscape forms the basis from which meaningful conversation between different opinions can grow.
Even one common source of facts can be skewed by personal opinion. The only thing the newspaper changes about the discussion is whose side of the argument the editor is on.
Our focus on national and international news takes up too much of an unnecessary time and energy. On top of that, we spend ridiculously more time reading about what far away politicians have to say, or do.
Glad to see people from technology sector investing time and money in strengthening the local communities.
I would imagine that most people in Montclair read the NYTimes - perhaps it would make sense for the NYTimes to 'up' it's local coverage game in the tri state area.
What I don't need from my local and regional news provider is coverage of national and global issues; yet they keep reporting on them, probably because newspapers of yore were often the only provider of news for many people. That hasn't been true for a while.
Presumably this paper is aiming to be mostly funded by advertising because their subscription target is only €72K p.a. and they have a staff of 7.
Local news are (probably) the last niche for journalism.
People care about what's happening nearby - and unless you have a local newspaper, you'll miss that news or they can pass as fake ones.
The only problem I see is printing is cash-flow intensive compared to full digital. I mean, for paper you have a daily/weekly expense with a proper credit line/funded account with the printer. In digital "printing" cost is not zero, but scales better with higher audiences - which is not the case for local news unless you have "local" news from a big population cluster (which is probably served by bigCo's like Hearst, Knight Ridder, Berkshire Hathaway, etc..)
On the other hand, with digital you have to spend money to advertise and market to your audience, otherwise it disappears. With print, you own the "platform" because you pay for the paper, ink, and shipping.
On a more serious note, I don't see Trump's mentions in the article to be unwarranted at all. On the contrary, they're very appropriate given his divisive rhetoric about the news media, and I believe that the author was very measured and reserved with his reporting.
It is not like he went out of his way to take a jab at him. The references were all on topic and informative.
Nothing really to complain about here.
