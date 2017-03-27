Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Software Engineer Starts Weekly Local Newspaper (nytimes.com)
Within social media I've found the greatest impedance to conversation with people of different opinions is that we stand in alternate landscapes of "facts". I cannot see the information that they see, which shapes their opinions. Each of our "timelines" are unique, and so each of our landscapes is unique.

Print media provides a common landscape. And that landscape forms the basis from which meaningful conversation between different opinions can grow.

My small city is going through a minor scandal right now with the city council accused of giving preferential treatment to a developer while the neighbors around the proposed development are strongly against the work being done. Pretty common small city stuff, NIMBY, yadda yadda. We do have a local newspaper, and at every city council meeting the pro and con factions go to war either for or against the paper. The paper prints basic facts, which either side interprets as they will, and one side claiming the paper is biased towards the other side. Now half the city doesn't trust our newspaper.

Even one common source of facts can be skewed by personal opinion. The only thing the newspaper changes about the discussion is whose side of the argument the editor is on.

How is print media any different? People get into heated arguments over the entries in encyclopedias, how they can agree on a common landscape, printed or not? Media is just a projection of people's views, so as long as there are different views, there will be different coverage of events inevitably. Actually, the only cases of "common landscapes" I can think of are these in the oppressed societies where media is a propaganda tool in the hands of government.

Local news is the most relevant news there is, in anyone's life, anywhere!

Our focus on national and international news takes up too much of an unnecessary time and energy. On top of that, we spend ridiculously more time reading about what far away politicians have to say, or do.

Glad to see people from technology sector investing time and money in strengthening the local communities.

It sounds like you are privileged with the ability to ignore the policies that far-away politicians enact because they don't affect you. Not everyone is as lucky as you are.

Interesting. I work in Montclair a couple of days a week. It probably is the type of town that could support this, but it's still kind of peculiar. The Montclair Times HQ was shut down - it's now a dialysis center. There is a blog of sorts as the article mentions, Baristanet, that covers local news in Montclair, although I have no clue how many people read it.

I would imagine that most people in Montclair read the NYTimes - perhaps it would make sense for the NYTimes to 'up' it's local coverage game in the tri state area.

As a resident of a neighboring town to Montclair, I couldn't be more excited to see a new local newspaper trying to keep the residents more informed. Needless to say, I spent the $12 to subscribe. If this goes well, I hope to see more papers of this nature popping up in my town and others in the area!

Local journalism should be able to do better than they are in the changing publication landscape. It's niche by definition: while I can get national news from a wide number of sources, and global news from an almost uncountable number, there are only a handful of providers of local news. It tends to require "boots on the ground". It can also be practically relevant in day-to-day life, more so than the more abstract issues of wider relevance.

What I don't need from my local and regional news provider is coverage of national and global issues; yet they keep reporting on them, probably because newspapers of yore were often the only provider of news for many people. That hasn't been true for a while.

I think local newspapers are better placed to survive than national ones. Round here they send photographers to every community event and people love seeing themselves/relatives/friends/enemies in print. Also district court proceedings esp involving drunks can make for great unintended comedy.

Presumably this paper is aiming to be mostly funded by advertising because their subscription target is only €72K p.a. and they have a staff of 7.

I wish you were right, but for the past 20 or so years, national media has been less decimated.

And that's how a big corporation (USA Today) dropped a niche and someone had the vision and the guts to take the gauntlet.

Local news are (probably) the last niche for journalism. People care about what's happening nearby - and unless you have a local newspaper, you'll miss that news or they can pass as fake ones.

The only problem I see is printing is cash-flow intensive compared to full digital. I mean, for paper you have a daily/weekly expense with a proper credit line/funded account with the printer. In digital "printing" cost is not zero, but scales better with higher audiences - which is not the case for local news unless you have "local" news from a big population cluster (which is probably served by bigCo's like Hearst, Knight Ridder, Berkshire Hathaway, etc..)

>The only problem I see is printing is cash-flow intensive compared to full digital. I mean, for paper you have a daily/weekly expense with a proper credit line/funded account with the printer.

On the other hand, with digital you have to spend money to advertise and market to your audience, otherwise it disappears. With print, you own the "platform" because you pay for the paper, ink, and shipping.

With so much noise online, there's definately a strong argument to be made for local newspapers like this, great job guys!

I miss the morning paper, and I miss the pre-dawn sky.

Does every NY Times article mention President Trump?

Nope. (A casual glance through their front page finds several articles that do not.)

I think that was rhetorical.

Indeed. But it was also ridiculous. So I went with the equally ridiculous, overly wan, and dry response.

Kill 'em with kindness.

On a more serious note, I don't see Trump's mentions in the article to be unwarranted at all. On the contrary, they're very appropriate given his divisive rhetoric about the news media, and I believe that the author was very measured and reserved with his reporting.

It is not like he went out of his way to take a jab at him. The references were all on topic and informative.

Nothing really to complain about here.

