Ask HN: What VPN service do you use?

I think the moment has arrived, I will start to use a VPN from now on, bit first I will have to decide which VPN provider I should use and I thought I could get some help from someone with experience.

What service do you use ? What do you recommend ? Considering privacy, pricing and speed ?

From a quick search I came across https://www.tunnelbear.com/ and https://www.expressvpn.com/ and they both seem nice options, although a little bit pricey.