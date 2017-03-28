Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Docker Images for IncludeOS (includeos.org)
13 points by ingve 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





for those of us who can't keep of track of which software named "xOS" is which anymore:

    IncludeOS is an includable, minimal unikernel operating system for C++ services running in the cloud. We provide a bootloader, standard libraries and the build- and deployment system. You just provide the service.

reply


Yeah, there's sooo many of them. And I seem to recall another similarly named project from ten years ago or so too.

reply


Unikernels are awesome. But it looks like these are docker images for building unikernels, not running the unikernel itself using docker tooling. Is it possible to do that? Or is the problem that docker inherits the host kernel and therefore you need to run the unikernel inside qemu inside docker? Is there any way to avoid this extra layer of virtualization so that you can run unikernels with docker tooling?

reply


> Is it possible to do that? Or is the problem that docker inherits the host kernel

Since containers are "merely" sandboxed processes there is no "host"† to speak of and no "inheritance": it's just exactly the current kernel that exec() a process in a highly segregated environment (from mount points to network stack). So obviously that's not possible.

† as opposed to "guest" in VM parlance

reply


That would be pointless because a docker container is explicitly everything but the kernel. Just run the unikernel as a vm.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: