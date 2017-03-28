IncludeOS is an includable, minimal unikernel operating system for C++ services running in the cloud. We provide a bootloader, standard libraries and the build- and deployment system. You just provide the service.
Since containers are "merely" sandboxed processes there is no "host"† to speak of and no "inheritance": it's just exactly the current kernel that exec() a process in a highly segregated environment (from mount points to network stack). So obviously that's not possible.
† as opposed to "guest" in VM parlance
