As it says on the website, EteSync is a secure, end-to-end encrypted and journaled personal information synchronization for Android.
I created this project for two main reasons. The first is that I'm very privacy conscious, and then second, is that I version control almost all of my data, and I really wanted to version control this as well. Think Git for your contacts, calendars and etc.
Feel free to ask me anything, and please share any feedback you may have.
In addition to general feedback, I also have two specific questions:
1. Does the website easily explain what EteSync does? Even to less technical people?
2. I'm still trying to come up with a short tag-line that represents what EteSync is. My current favourite is: Full history, fully yours, only yours. But I feels a bit wrong. Can't explain exactly why.
P.S. both client and server are open source.
The other thing which I think will be a barrier to entry for most people is having to export your contacts/calendars and import them. For android couldn't you get the contacts permission and copy them? Obviously that should only be an option as depending on the privacy level of the user they may rather import only.
Final question is do I just use my normal contacts and the app catches and saves all my changes or do I have to keep importing them or do I have to just use the etesync app?
Export contacts/calendars: I feel the same. Currently there's only import from file (and a faq entry on how to export to vcf/ical). I even almost haven't published it to HN today, thinking I should wait until I finish import from other accounts, but decided against it in the end. I hope to have it ready in the coming days.
As for your final question: EteSync is a sync adapter, which means it seamlessly works in the background with your existing contacts and calendars app. Everything is automatic and seamless.
Unfortunately I still haven't found an easy way to convey this to users.
I would like to add a "first run guide", but I don't want to hit people with a wall of text, and regardless, I want people to know about it before they even consider downloading.
Please let me know if you have some suggestions on how to explain this to users without making it a burden. There's also a user guide in the app/website, but I don't think that's good enough.
Thanks for your feedback!
I like to be able to make notes and calendar entries whilst I'm at my desk, then take them with me. I don't want to access my private notes from within a browse.
https://lexiy.com
I think we were striving for a similar result, but have different requirements, for example you with the permissions, and me with the app being open source.
As for EteSync: desktop support is planned.
Edit: Never mind seems like its still there, it dropped all the way down to the bottom for no reason though.
Thanks for the kind words. I'm also trying to figure it out. It was on the main page and top of show HN, and then a moment later is disappeared from both. :(
