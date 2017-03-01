Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Assert() in the hands of bad coders (erratasec.com)
  Normally, asserts are only compiled into debug versions
  of the code, and removed for release versions.
I know a lot of languages default to this, and it always seemed like a bad decision to me. The performance benefits seem trivial compared to the major downside of not testing the exact code you release.

Several times I've had to track down bugs that have been very difficult to find, as they were 'fixed' by side effects of assert statements and hence didn't show up in debug builds.

If a check really can't be performed in the release version for performance reasons, just separate it out into a unit test.

The nuance of calling people names is lost on the author. Bad code can be written by great coders. It happens to the best of us. No need to insult people to improve code.

This use of assert is silly. The code should look like this:

In examples 2, 3 and 4 the author explains what's wrong with the code and why it's a bad use of assert(). In example 1 though it's just called silly. What's wrong with that one?

I agree, Example 1 is a little weird, but i wouldn't call it wrong.

Example 2 is just bad.

In example 3 some people compile with exceptions turned off. Asserting on new isn't a problem. Also, "The assert is supposed to check for bad code, not check errors" -- well new returning NULL would be bad code :) Also, in general, if malloc fails asserting is usually your best option, it's basically impossible without heroic efforts to recover from malloc failing, as almost anything you might do in recovery might try another mallocing!

Also, example 4 is (in my opinion) fine. I often 'assert' in programs when I have no idea what else to do. Asserting is certainly better than the alternative of just carrying on in a bad state, and fixing up the problem might be hard (I notice there is no suggested "fix" here).

Also, many of these comments related back to the original code by 'Satoshi', which makes the final comment, about 1x and 10x programmers hilarious: Yes, of course Satoshi was a '1x' programmer, how date we let them near the bitcoin source code, imagine how much better it would have been without them...

The style used doesn't make sense, and defeats the usefulness of an assert error message.

You can read an asset in the form

    I assert that _ will never be true
The style shown is saying

   I assert that false will never be true
And the message for the assert failing will be in a similar format

