Show HN: Share and discover user curated Apple Music Playlists (playlists.am)
Last week a friend and I were discussing Apple Music (am) playlists. And how it is nearly impossible to find any user generated playlists. So we decided to create a tool for it, and here we are showing it to you guys. Any feedback is welcome, and thanks for checking it out!

