Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Share and discover user curated Apple Music Playlists
(
playlists.am
)
1 point
by
wiemee
10 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
wiemee
8 minutes ago
Last week a friend and I were discussing Apple Music (am) playlists. And how it is nearly impossible to find any user generated playlists. So we decided to create a tool for it, and here we are showing it to you guys. Any feedback is welcome, and thanks for checking it out!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply