RankScience (YC W17) hiring front end developer/designer hybrids (remote welcome)

RankScience sells automated SEO software. Our customers plug in RankScience, and then they’re done -- their search traffic automatically starts going up. We're in the latest YC batch (W17). Our engineering team is growing, and we're looking for frontend development & design help. Our product has complicated UX problems, and we’re looking for frontend problem solvers to help us build interfaces that our customers love. Why this job matters: Many frontend developers & designers prefer working at B2C companies rather than B2B for various reasons, and we totally acknowledge that frontend opportunities at B2B are generally considered less attractive than at B2C. However, RankScience is obsessed with our customer happiness. We want our customers to have an even better experience with us than with any typical consumer app with tons of great frontend engineering and design. This job matters because we want to find frontend developer/designer hybrids who are as obsessed with making customers love us as we are. We want help building B2B products that all the B2C products would envy. We have an opportunity to bring great product experiences to a space that usually undervalues it, but could really benefit from it. What you’ll learn at RankScience: Learn about building a product that customers love an early stage startup. There are so many aspects to delivering a stellar customer experience, from the soft skills like user research to the hard skills like design and development. We expect that a frontend developer/designer hybrid at RankScience will gain mastery of all aspects of product development, one day being able to lead their own product team or start their own startup with customers who love their product. What you’ll do at RankScience: - Work across the stack, but with a strong emphasis on the frontend development & design, to deliver a great experience to our customers - Lots of work with JavaScript (React), HTML, and CSS, but also a bit of work in Python or Node - UI/UX/graphic design to guide the direction of the product - User research (interviews, surveys, etc) to help us understand our customers’ pain points Cool facts about RankScience: 1. We want our B2B product to surpass even the best B2C products. 2. We’re bringing tech into the SEO industry, which is a highly technical industry but doesn’t really leverage tech that well. 3. We’re growing fast! All aspects of our company are growing, and we’re looking for people who want a dynamic work environment to grow with us as well. If this sounds interesting, please email dillon@rankscience.com with a brief blurb about yourself.