Chinese is no different to English (or any other language) in that respect. Do you visualise the shape of the word "bee" when asked to think how to spell it? I doubt it. The act of writing is completely removed from the linguistic process.
Examining all this, some while ago, a Chinese professional philosopher and I concluded that this had indeed had some real influence on the two cultures and thinking. This point isn't about visualization per se, but instead the fact that ideograms combine concepts, not sounds. Thanks to its extreme borrowing and therefore an abundance of synonyms, English is no doubt the most extreme example of a language with random homonym and homograph collisions, forcing both listener and reader to make constant choices between abstract (unassociated) options. That's not generally how the human mind works, brains are association engines.
I'm able to visualize the Chinese characters I know just fine, and I'm by no means fluent. I speak Japanese instead of Chinese, but I don't think that would make a difference when visualizing the characters since most of them are one in the same.
I can visualize「雑」(from: 複雑) because of my familiarity. I struggle with 「爆」, a character I just recently learned, because I am not familiar with it. I would have thought that natives of Chinese or Japanese would have no difficulties with visualizing the characters! So it is interesting for me to hear anecdata that they struggle with it.
Reading Xophmeister's reply it actually makes sense to me. For myself, Chinese characters are much more artistic and it is like visualizing a familiar painting or drawing. For a native, they are closer to a tool used for writing, like how English is for myself. For English, I can only visualize words with eight or nine characters or so. It's a weird practice to try and visualize the word "adenohypophysis" - it is difficult. So I can imagine any non-trivial Chinese character would be difficult to visualize for native speakers.
