Listen, you assholes. You don't provide people with work; they provide you with labor. Fundamentally, you are the one taking from them.
You're just destroying our planet for a little more time as king of the hill, so don't dare blame us working people.
reply
I don't know how this'll turn out, but I imagine it results in the US being laughed at if China meets their promised goal and we don't.
Republicans will do anything for profit. This is their core driving force. For them, money determines value for everything. "Who gives a shit about anything else? We should reinstate slavery because it would increase profits! Also, poor people are terrible people!"
Democrats believe profits are nice and all, but isn't the end metric on value. There are a lot of other variables that determine overall values - happiness, time, profits, cleanliness, murder rate, etc. Notice that this includes profits, because profits isn't a bad thing.
If you value things like the environment, then never vote Republican. Always vote Democrat.
The Germans know this. The Chinese know this and are now demonstrating it, too.
This is selling our (the U.S.) future out to some vested interests.
Let's hope the momentum is past the point of their influence, executive orders and the like notwithstanding.
Listen, you assholes. You don't provide people with work; they provide you with labor. Fundamentally, you are the one taking from them.
You're just destroying our planet for a little more time as king of the hill, so don't dare blame us working people.
reply