Trump to sign order sweeping away Obama-era climate policies (reuters.com)
28 points by qubitcoder 1 hour ago | 6 comments





>"We're going to go in a different direction," a senior White House official told reporters ahead of Tuesday's order. "The previous administration devalued workers with their policies. We can protect the environment while providing people with work."

Listen, you assholes. You don't provide people with work; they provide you with labor. Fundamentally, you are the one taking from them.

You're just destroying our planet for a little more time as king of the hill, so don't dare blame us working people.

Looks like we're going to have to work on the state level in the coming years. Not sure how much it is going to help...

This requires federal regulations, IMO. Iron-clad ones that can't be rolled back so easily.

I don't know how this'll turn out, but I imagine it results in the US being laughed at if China meets their promised goal and we don't.

This is what happens when you vote Republicans.

Republicans will do anything for profit. This is their core driving force. For them, money determines value for everything. "Who gives a shit about anything else? We should reinstate slavery because it would increase profits! Also, poor people are terrible people!"

Democrats believe profits are nice and all, but isn't the end metric on value. There are a lot of other variables that determine overall values - happiness, time, profits, cleanliness, murder rate, etc. Notice that this includes profits, because profits isn't a bad thing.

If you value things like the environment, then never vote Republican. Always vote Democrat.

Never and always are way too strong to use lightly. I guess, at the moment, if you value more than just profits, vote for Democrats. In the future, if there is a change in Republican leadership mindset, rethink.

The tech and the jobs are in the next generation of energy production. Not just jobs; careers.

The Germans know this. The Chinese know this and are now demonstrating it, too.

This is selling our (the U.S.) future out to some vested interests.

Let's hope the momentum is past the point of their influence, executive orders and the like notwithstanding.

