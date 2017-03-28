Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The AI Misinformation Epidemic (approximatelycorrect.com)
Welcome to the club. Now you know how Economists, healthcare professionals, skateboarders, basket weavers and anybody else whose domain knowledge runs deeper than the average joe's feels whenever their area of technical expertise becomes the subject du jour for the public at large.

I'm very interested in this topic, but I'd hold off on discussing until the other posts are out. The current post is largely just a summary of what future posts will say, and doesn't cover much by itself.

Remember those AT&T commercials "You Will..."?

They won a bunch of awards for them but most of the technologies, if they came to be, were brought to you by people other than AT&T.

Same thing with the next steps in AI. They might happen, but they aren't going to come from the companies who currently have large marketing departments looking for something to hype.

Some strident Singularitarians joined the comment thread.

The singularity cult is real. The geek rapture will occur when they blog about someone else making God in a Box hard enough to drown out the normal charlatans. Please fund their blogging, it is the most impactful way you can spend your money.

I'm from the camp the singularity already happened! ;)

It's always happening.

The epidemic starts with calling it “AI”.

I generally agree with this. I used machine learning almost exclusively in the article. Yet "AI misinformation" seems more appropriate in the title since the misinformation, generally, is in reference to "artificial intelligence".

Yup, we've had several AI winters. Now we have an AI Spring of Hype. Then we will have a Summer of Hope. Then a Fall of Failure. Then another, long AI Winter.

Someone tell Musk. Oh wait, he profits from such misinformation. Nevermind.

Care to elaborate?

One way he profits is in the expectations of self driving cars. If people expect it in 3 years and it to be 10x better than humans [to quote musk] then there is huge value in any company that can provide it.

Tesla has a market cap larger than Ford. Tesla also has been on the edge of bankruptcy every couple years and recently raised $1 billion in capital.

Sounds like a good short selling opportunity.


Yeah, terms like "machine learning" and "AI" have basically become buzz words which, to most laymen, probably encourage the idea that we're on the cusp of creating Data from Star Trek.

Unfortunately, the reality is that.... sorry... it's mostly just statistical algorithms based around regression and intermediate calculus. State-of-the-art "deep" neural networks are not really anything like the absurdly parallel, asynchronous biological networks that power our neo-cortex - rather, they're basically an application of matrix multiplication designed to "learn" a function by iteratively minimizing an error value using gradient descent. It's still very unclear what, if anything, this algorithm has in common with how a human brain actually operates. It turns out that these kind of statistical algorithms can work pretty well when you have petabytes of data to learn from. But we're still not anywhere near the unsupervised learning capabilities demonstrated by a human infant.

From all I can see, nearly all the present AI boils down to one word -- hype.

From what is really going on, nearly all of it looks like (1) in some cases a lot of new data, (2) some new, faster processor hardware, e.g., based on graphical processor units although the x86 processors are astoundingly fast anyway, able to manipulate the new data, (3) for what manipulations to do on the data, some tweaks of some of the work of L. Breiman and his CART -- Classification and Regression Trees, (4) fitting with S-shaped (neural) sigmoid functions, and (5) the radar, etc. engineering of autonomous vehicles. E.g., the neural networks might be able to simulate the operation of a neuron in a worm.

What I don't see is (A) much progress in better methods for how to manipulate the data, that is, the basic applied math and (B) progress in working with concepts and causality -- in the history of science, progress with concepts and causality did well where the new methods would need Nevada full of disk drives of data. E.g., space flight navigation is based, first, on Newton's law of gravity and second law of motion, not on fitting massive of data via deep learning.

Uh, when the AI people use classic regression analysis as in Draper and Smith, etc. and the IBM Scientific Subroutine Package, SPSS, SAS, R, etc. to find some regression coefficients, they claim that their machine learned the coefficients. Gee, I didn't see that in, say,

C. Radhakrishna Rao, Linear Statistical Inference and Its Applications: Second Edition, ISBN 0-471-70823-2, John Wiley and Sons, New York, 1967.

or Breiman's CART.

Again, the rest I see looks like hype.

E.g., it appears that there is a basic, clever, publicity, hype idea: Whenever do some technical work, give it a catchy name. Then just use the name in the hype and ignore what is really going on in any math or science.

E.g., a while back I published some work in statistical hypothesis testing that is both multi-dimensional and distribution-free. The intended use was for high quality hypothesis testing of zero day problems in computer networks and server farms. Alas, I neglected to give the work a catchy name!

The OP seemed surprised that a big, famous company might say things where they know better. Why not? Just assume that they are trying to sell something to some people with money.

Similarly for the news media: They want eyeballs for the ad revenue. That the newsies are willing to write junk to get eyeballs goes back at least to Jefferson's remarks as in

http://press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/documents/amendI_spe...

and are not nearly new.

We have long had a good filter to apply to the writing of the newsies: Does the writing meet common high school term paper writing standards for solid references and primary sources? Rarely is the answer yes.

My view of the printed news is that it can't compete with Charmin, not even with cheap, house-brand paper towels. For the electronic versions, they are not useful even as fire starter, shredding for cat litter, or wrapping dead fish heads -- that is, are useless.

So, don't read them.

And don't debunk them, either -- debunking wastes your time and is something the newsies long since have ignored. The newsies have no shame.

Ignore the newsies. They ignore the debunking efforts.

My startup manipulates some data, and how is from some applied math I derived. From what I've seen of AI, my work would qualify as quite good and innovative AI -- besides the work is solid theorems and proofs. Still, I see no good reason to give my work a catchy name or call it AI. E.g., I'm not trying to fool anyone. Or, why would I want to associate my good work with a lot of hype to fool people?

