A deep dive into APL
26 points
by
sndean
2 hours ago
fernly
14 minutes ago
Nice to see APL lives and people still try to teach it. For software historians, all the 1970s-era manuals are at bitsavers[1]. The language was quite a bit simpler then; several of the primitives this tutorial thought appropriate to introduce didn't exist then.
[1]
http://www.mirrorservice.org/sites/www.bitsavers.org/pdf/ibm...
