Facebook Wants to Help You Be a Better Citizen
wsj.com
1 point
by
dgolub93
28 minutes ago
dwe3000
9 minutes ago
I kind of find it a fitting irony. An article which I want to read because the title - while probably click bait - irks me enough to raise my interest because someone else - a corporation that uses me as its product, no less - is going to define for me what being a better citizen is ... this article is blocked unless you subscribe.
