Ask HN: Should I sell my SaaS (400k rev)?
Hi All,

For the sake of my employees, customers, and reputation, I've decided to use this alias.

I started a SaaS co 6 years ago, in a very popular/crowded industry. It's grown to roughly 400k/year in revenue (60% profit margins).

The business has been quite slow the last 6 months and even started to decline (roughly loosing 100 MRR every single month – churn being 10% and growth being 10%). We haven't grown much in the last 12 months (maybe $300 mrr was added, in total, after churn, after 12 months?).

My question to you is, when is the time to pull the trigger and sell?

I'm quite bothered by the fact that I can't fix churn, and my broker believes we can get a good payout for the business.

Look forward to hearing your thoughts






It's unlikely you'll be able to sell at a reasonable multiple (beyond 1x-2x ARR) unless your buyer thinks they can turn the company around. If you're not willing to double down and figure out how to a) reduce monthly churn to less than 1% and b) grow revenue by at least 5% per month (after churn), you're much better off putting the company in SaaS maintenance mode, eliminating new development, downsizing the company to the bare minimum, and earning $30k per month with a 70%-90%+ profit margin while customers are still happy.

Thanks for your input, it makes a lot of sense. However, I'm worried reducing churn to less than 1% is very very hard (I don't know if you've ran a SaaS with 1% churn – It's not as common), and often requires product changes, which may impact overall growth and cause even more churn.

If you can't fix the slowing growth and someone else wants to buy it and attempt to do so I'd say why not sell: the multiple you'll probably get on your revenue should be a tidy sum.

Thanks for your comment – another thing I'm worried about is what next? I've been doing this so long, that, unfortunately, I've gotten quite comfortable at it, and worry that I wouldn't know what to do next.

