Ask HN: Should I sell my SaaS (400k rev)?

For the sake of my employees, customers, and reputation, I've decided to use this alias.

I started a SaaS co 6 years ago, in a very popular/crowded industry. It's grown to roughly 400k/year in revenue (60% profit margins).

The business has been quite slow the last 6 months and even started to decline (roughly loosing 100 MRR every single month – churn being 10% and growth being 10%). We haven't grown much in the last 12 months (maybe $300 mrr was added, in total, after churn, after 12 months?).

My question to you is, when is the time to pull the trigger and sell?

I'm quite bothered by the fact that I can't fix churn, and my broker believes we can get a good payout for the business.

Look forward to hearing your thoughts