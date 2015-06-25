"“We laughed when we got the lawsuit. We knew we made it.”"
and
"his company settled the 2015 claims with Acushnet by agreeing to get out of the golf-ball business altogether; it received no payment from Acushnet, nor did it pay."
are compatible statements.
reply
[0]http://www.mensjournal.com/magazine/the-death-of-golf-201506...
"“We laughed when we got the lawsuit. We knew we made it.”"
and
"his company settled the 2015 claims with Acushnet by agreeing to get out of the golf-ball business altogether; it received no payment from Acushnet, nor did it pay."
are compatible statements.
reply