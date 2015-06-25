Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lawsuit over cheap Costco golf balls shows why we can't have nice things cheap (qz.com)
32 points by prostoalex 49 minutes ago





I don't understand how

"“We laughed when we got the lawsuit. We knew we made it.”"

and

"his company settled the 2015 claims with Acushnet by agreeing to get out of the golf-ball business altogether; it received no payment from Acushnet, nor did it pay."

are compatible statements.

Ironically, anti-competitive moves like this are only going to accelerate the game of golf's steady decline[0]. I get needing to protect your market as a large player, but when you are the main player and your product is too expensive to buy and the perception is growing that the sport you specialize in is a waste of time and money, what good does it do to push out someone making a cheaper product that may allow beginning players with smaller budgets to enter the game?

[0]http://www.mensjournal.com/magazine/the-death-of-golf-201506...

This shows everything wrong with IP today. There should be no place for legal bullying. Especially when it's as simple as crushing competitors under litigation costs.

