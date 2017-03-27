reply
This is the same reason that long-range RFID (UHF RFID) never worked for cashierless checkout too. You couldn't ensure 100% coverage. Some tags just couldn't be read --
either due to adversarial tactics (eg. shielding with your body) or material properties (eg. metal) -- and the engineering countermeasures to overcome these challenges made the tags too expensive for low-margin goods.
it comes with built-in plausible deniability for the guilty, too -- "sorry, I guess your robo-store is broken, let me try signing in and out of my amazon app"
Unless you can avoid the requirement to load an app and scan it to get into the store, walking out of the store with goods stuffed in your jacket or bag isn't shoplifting, because the store knows you picked those things up and is charging them to your Amazon account.
Nothing. The goods will get charged to your Amazon account whether you transport them from the store in a shopping bag or in your child's pockets. You would have had to scan the app to open the turnstile for your kid to follow you in.
A store whose premise is that it can track every move of every person inside through computer vision and sensor fusion is not a store you want to try to rob. Maybe you could throw your child over the turnstile without checking in and have them run out with things, but you could do that at your local Wal-Mart with far fewer cameras watching it happen.
