Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon Delays Opening of Cashierless Store to Work Out Kinks (wsj.com)
31 points by hbosch 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





It is not the same, but our local Sam's Club has an app that you can scan all items as you go, and pay inside the app. Then as you leave an employee checks the receipt like they do for everyone else anyway. It works great.

reply


All it takes is a loss factor of a few percent, and the entire model breaks down.

This is the same reason that long-range RFID (UHF RFID) never worked for cashierless checkout too. You couldn't ensure 100% coverage. Some tags just couldn't be read -- either due to adversarial tactics (eg. shielding with your body) or material properties (eg. metal) -- and the engineering countermeasures to overcome these challenges made the tags too expensive for low-margin goods.

reply


I wish more companies would delay their products due to quality concerns. It shouldn't be viewed as a bad thing.

reply


To be fair, this quality concern mostly affects Amazon. I don't imagine too many shoppers would complain about being undercharged. Though it is possible the reverse could be a problem as well (and that would not be something Amazon would highlight).

reply


In a nutshell: Their tech can't track items if there's a lot of people or fast movement.

reply


And once they hear Amazon can't track a lot of people moving quickly... A lot of people will decide to start moving quickly.

reply


I can already foresee a dozen people showing up in zebra-striped hoodies to see what happens when they shop together.

reply


They realize that amazon now measures the height of each customer, also has a miniature drone following them around and each floor tile measure the weight of the people for that extra data point, oh and some have employees disguised as customers whom help the system when in doubt.

reply


I'm sure that some people will but there will almost certainly be security in the store that will politely ask them to stop.

reply


Time for some "identical twin" experiments.

reply


A lot of people will turn up to play basketball, while someone in a bear suit steals things.

reply


and goods misplaced on wrong shelves. Kinda hard to track.

reply


I wonder if these stores will suffer any more from shoplifting than regular stores. I assume they will function roughly the same, i.e. an alarm goes off as an unpaid high ticket item leaves the store, but what's the psychological impact of having a human near the front door? will people feel they are stealing from a robot rather than a person (in fact they are stealing from neither), and will that lower the cognitive barrier to theft?

it comes with built-in plausible deniability for the guilty, too -- "sorry, I guess your robo-store is broken, let me try signing in and out of my amazon app"

reply


It doesn't seem to function the same at all. If an item is detected leaving the store, then the person who took the item (or the person the store thinks took the item) is charged. And if they aren't detected, there's no way to have an alarm.

reply


how exactly is someone charged when they don't have an amazon account / connected phone / whatever method of payment is being used here? are you saying you need to swipe your card on the way in?

reply


Yes. You need to have the Amazon Go app installed on your phone, and you scan your phone at what looks like a turnstile to enter the store, from the store's PR videos. Then the store keeps track of what you pick up using computer vision, your phone and various sensors, and charges everything you walk out with to your account.

Unless you can avoid the requirement to load an app and scan it to get into the store, walking out of the store with goods stuffed in your jacket or bag isn't shoplifting, because the store knows you picked those things up and is charging them to your Amazon account.

reply


So children are not allowed in the store? What's stopping someone from just stuffing their kid full of high end goods and asking them to wait in the car?

reply


> What's stopping someone from just stuffing their kid full of high end goods and asking them to wait in the car?

Nothing. The goods will get charged to your Amazon account whether you transport them from the store in a shopping bag or in your child's pockets. You would have had to scan the app to open the turnstile for your kid to follow you in.

A store whose premise is that it can track every move of every person inside through computer vision and sensor fusion is not a store you want to try to rob. Maybe you could throw your child over the turnstile without checking in and have them run out with things, but you could do that at your local Wal-Mart with far fewer cameras watching it happen.

reply


The same thing that stops people from doing that in a regular store? Mostly good morals backed up with cameras and the occasional security guard.

reply


ah, interesting - thanks for the explanation (and sorry if that was mentioned in the article, I couldn't get past the paywall).

reply


Yes, that's how it's working for now, anyway. The app has a QR code you scan at the entrance to gain access to the store.

reply


I think they will still have people working in loss prevention / security. I'm not sure though.

reply


People interested might also enjoy the first, automated store: SmartMart. Made in the Windows NT days. We got one out here.

http://www.smartmartinc.com

reply


How is Smart Mart? Their website is quite sparse.

reply


http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amazons-cashier-less-conven...

Here's a link to a non paywalled site.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: