TL;DR - Linux kernel source code use TABs (8 characters) instead of spaces. The rationale behind is that the maintainers believe that large indentation makes code easier to read on screen (especially for long hours), makes sense.
Personally I (not a programmer but Linux SysAdmin/Ops/Infra Architect background) tend to use 4 spaces everywhere else (e.g. Shell, Ruby, Java and all sorts of configuration files). Not to pick a fight (sounds familiar? ;-) but 2 spaces in general make readability worse.
Anyway, the most important point is to honour what is already established/in place and stick to it, whatever you work on.
reply
I know, everyone is going to downvote me for saying this. But if you're literally using 8 spaces to represent a tab, which is the default width tabs are rendered at, then what downside could there be to switching to actual tabs?
Edit: "spaces are never used for indentation" so do they actually use tab characters then?
from the LLVM style guide.
Don't mix tabs and spaces in indentation btw. That is the one thing you must never do.
foo = 1;
this_value_is_not_foo = 8;
another_int = 419;
pi = 314159;
foo = 1;
this_value_is_not_foo = 8;
another_int = 419;
pi = 314159;
Makes sense. I don't mind stick to established style, personally I'll still prefer 4 instead of 2 for readability (easy on eyes...).
The LibreSSL team spent months putting the OpenSSL code into KNF. It makes a big difference, even though it may seem trivial.
[1] http://man.openbsd.org/style
> Built with Sphinx using a theme provided by Read the Docs.
John Corbert has done quite a bit recently within Documentation to make it more structured and has (from my understanding) massively revamped the documentation compilation.
(There's a link to Sphinx at the bottom of the page)
It looks like this is just generated from Documentation/index.rst and linked pages in the kernel source tree, which seems to have been created less than a year ago: https://github.com/torvalds/linux/commits/master/Documentati...
There's also a copy on kernel. org, not sure why Intel's copy is being linked here. It's probably the same text, so any copy should be equally good, it just feels less canonical to me. Probably silliness on my part for even thinking of it.
The madman!
/s
Actually, now that I think about it, he has a point. Having a little more horizontal space seems like it would be easier on the eyes.
TL;DR - Linux kernel source code use TABs (8 characters) instead of spaces. The rationale behind is that the maintainers believe that large indentation makes code easier to read on screen (especially for long hours), makes sense.
Personally I (not a programmer but Linux SysAdmin/Ops/Infra Architect background) tend to use 4 spaces everywhere else (e.g. Shell, Ruby, Java and all sorts of configuration files). Not to pick a fight (sounds familiar? ;-) but 2 spaces in general make readability worse.
Anyway, the most important point is to honour what is already established/in place and stick to it, whatever you work on.
reply