Linux kernel coding style (01.org)
Indentation war is ON again ;-)

TL;DR - Linux kernel source code use TABs (8 characters) instead of spaces. The rationale behind is that the maintainers believe that large indentation makes code easier to read on screen (especially for long hours), makes sense.

Personally I (not a programmer but Linux SysAdmin/Ops/Infra Architect background) tend to use 4 spaces everywhere else (e.g. Shell, Ruby, Java and all sorts of configuration files). Not to pick a fight (sounds familiar? ;-) but 2 spaces in general make readability worse.

Anyway, the most important point is to honour what is already established/in place and stick to it, whatever you work on.

People should just use actual tabs. Then you can make the indentation display however you want in your editor. And you never have to worry about deleting part of an indent level, creating weird slightly offset indentations.

I know, everyone is going to downvote me for saying this. But if you're literally using 8 spaces to represent a tab, which is the default width tabs are rendered at, then what downside could there be to switching to actual tabs?

Edit: "spaces are never used for indentation" so do they actually use tab characters then?

> In all cases, prefer spaces to tabs in source files. People have different preferred indentation levels, and different styles of indentation that they like; this is fine. What isn’t fine is that different editors/viewers expand tabs out to different tab stops. This can cause your code to look completely unreadable, and it is not worth dealing with.

from the LLVM style guide.

What's an example of some source code that becomes unreadable when you change the size of tabs? Are you editing code in Microsoft Word or something? Setting custom tabstops and shooting yourself in the foot?

Don't mix tabs and spaces in indentation btw. That is the one thing you must never do.

Tabular alignment is practically the one thing of all these holy wars that actually improves readability. So no, that's not something funny — it's something that trivially and immediately improves readability of your source.

    foo = 1;
    this_value_is_not_foo = 8;
    another_int = 419;
    pi = 314159;
versus:

    foo                   =      1;
    this_value_is_not_foo =      8;
    another_int           =    419;
    pi                    = 314159;


Alternative viewpoint from a popular style guide, google uses 2 spaces for C++.

Google's Shell Style Guide says: Indent 2 spaces. No tabs. Use blank lines between blocks to improve readability. Indentation is two spaces. Whatever you do, don't use tabs. For existing files, stay faithful to the existing indentation.

Makes sense. I don't mind stick to established style, personally I'll still prefer 4 instead of 2 for readability (easy on eyes...).

The writing style of this document seems somewhat casual ("Please at least consider the points made here.") and a little confusing compared to OpenBSD's style guide. [1]

The LibreSSL team spent months putting the OpenSSL code into KNF. It makes a big difference, even though it may seem trivial.

[1] http://man.openbsd.org/style

Offtopic question, what documentation tool is used for this? I've seen it a lot of times but I'm not sure how to search for it. Thanks!

At the bottom of the page:

> Built with Sphinx using a theme provided by Read the Docs.

John Corbert has done quite a bit recently within Documentation to make it more structured and has (from my understanding) massively revamped the documentation compilation.

Sphinx, it's linked to in the footer.

Thanks, didn't see it!

It's made with Sphinx, a tool commonly used for Python documentation. But it can render reStructuredText that isn't associated with Python just as well, so it's popular for other projects. http://sphinx-doc.org/

(There's a link to Sphinx at the bottom of the page)

It looks like this is just generated from Documentation/index.rst and linked pages in the kernel source tree, which seems to have been created less than a year ago: https://github.com/torvalds/linux/commits/master/Documentati...

For background on the docs in the kernel source tree, LWN (as is often the case) had a good article about it: https://lwn.net/Articles/692704/

There's also a copy on kernel. org, not sure why Intel's copy is being linked here. It's probably the same text, so any copy should be equally good, it just feels less canonical to me. Probably silliness on my part for even thinking of it.

Have to agree with the comment on GNU coding style, I work on a project that uses it and it really sucks. Braces on a newline and indented two spaces...

> Tabs are 8 characters...

The madman!

/s

Actually, now that I think about it, he has a point. Having a little more horizontal space seems like it would be easier on the eyes.

This is from Documentation/process/coding-style.rst (formerly Documentation/CodingStyle) in the kernel source tree; an unrendered version is canonically at https://www.kernel.org/doc/Documentation/process/coding-styl...

What is K&R? It's referenced several times but not defined.

"The other issue that always comes up in C styling is the placement of braces. Unlike the indent size, there are few technical reasons to choose one placement strategy over the other, but the preferred way, as shown to us by the prophets Kernighan and Ritchie, is to put the opening brace last on the line, and put the closing brace first, thusly"

reply


Ah, missed that. Thanks.

Kernighan and Ritchie, the C Programming Language. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_C_Programming_Language

