I typically only look at the username when a commenter uses a personal pronoun and the submission involves a major company/organization/person; here's one in which karma score wouldn't have indicated as being particularly noteworthy [2]. It'd be kind of cool to see a plugin that used NLP to highlight these kinds of comments but I find that they are already "highlighted" by upvote count anyway.
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13971627
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13966080
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8736450
There's certain users that (often due to them being experts in a certain area) very often post interesting comments that I learn a lot from. I mainly find them by occasionally reading their comment history, but it would be nice to see them while the discussion is still ongoing.
A few examples: pcwalton, patio11, jblow, WalterBright
function getKarma(userName) {
get('https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/user/' + userName + '/karma.json', function(karma) {
appendKarma(userName, karma);
});
}
