Show Total User Karma in Hacker News Posts (kishanbagaria.com)
16 points by sillysaurus3 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I'm almost tempted to install this just to see how much it hinders the experience of using HN. User identity isn't something I look at before judging a comment, and total user karma has an even smaller correlation to value of any specific comment or submission. Anecdotally speaking, I have high user karma but I know most of my comments and submissions are pretty middlebrow. As another anecdote, on the front page is a very interesting submission about Mega Man on Temple OS [0], but the creator of that program only joined after seeing his work linked to from HN (i.e. he didn't submit it himself). And the most interesting comment I've seen today is from this user with <200 karma [1].

I typically only look at the username when a commenter uses a personal pronoun and the submission involves a major company/organization/person; here's one in which karma score wouldn't have indicated as being particularly noteworthy [2]. It'd be kind of cool to see a plugin that used NLP to highlight these kinds of comments but I find that they are already "highlighted" by upvote count anyway.

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13971627

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13966080

[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8736450

What I want is a way to flag comments, and threads on the homepage with comments, by users I have marked as interesting. This may be an okay proxy, but I have no idea how noisy it is since I normally don't see karma.

There's certain users that (often due to them being experts in a certain area) very often post interesting comments that I learn a lot from. I mainly find them by occasionally reading their comment history, but it would be nice to see them while the discussion is still ongoing.

A few examples: pcwalton, patio11, jblow, WalterBright

If you want to determine the value of a user's comment by the community's knee-jerk reaction to said comment, go back to reddit.

It's showing overall user karma, not individual comment karma, so it's still far from reddit. Not so sure it's a good thing, all the same.

Although I believe it is a great add-on to have, I believe it would create bias.

the relevant part of the code:

    function getKarma(userName) {
        get('https://hacker-news.firebaseio.com/v0/user/' + userName + '/karma.json', function(karma) {
            appendKarma(userName, karma);
        });
    }

Isn't this a feature HN had before and intentionally removed?

Yes. Comment scores, user points and average per comment.

The last was the most useful.

The feature they had before showed points for a specific post, not the total for the user.

I wish there was a way to 'tag' mods for questions like these.

Ah, a bit of confusion with the title -- It's literally "Show HN Karma," not a Show HN.

I've updated the title to clarify, but if a mod can think of a better version, feel free.

"Show user's total karma" would also be a helpful bit of info, since the assumption (a la reddit) would be "karma for that particular post"

My suggestion:

Show HN Karma: Userscript that shows total karma after user names.

It would be good to have a direct link to the source.

https://gist.github.com/KishanBagaria/58617aa6f7bcb5c96dfd/

