Drupal project imploding, core developers ejected for S&M hobbies (slashdot.org)
12 points by dgtlmoon 1 hour ago | 2 comments





I'm sorry, but how is this different that discriminating based on sexual preference (being gay)? This sort of stuff has no place in a business setting. Unfortunately this is the world we live in; everybody is outraged over something and claiming to be open and inclusive, as long as it prescribes to their own beliefs.

Anyone here use drupal? I'm only vaguely aware of it. What does this mean for the project? I know my university uses it for their entire website.

