Ask HN: What's it going to take to stop all these awful non-popup popups?

Seems every time I click to read a story sourced through a Facebook post, there's so much garbage in the way of reading the content that it's not worth it to stay to read it. I end up leaving after closing sometimes as many as 3 of them if I'm really interested, usually less. Maybe my detest is reflected in their analytics, but I imagine mine is a drop in a vast bucket of reader behavior. It seems like a hopeless struggle to sacrifice my ability to consume what interests me to try to send a message that this sort of end-user disrespect is unacceptable.